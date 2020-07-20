World Junior Championships Finalist Alex Quach Commits to Ohio State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Quach, who swam at the 2019 World Junior Championships representing Australia, has committed to Ohio State University. He is scheduled to join the Buckeyes in the fall of 2021.

Last summer, Quach represented Australia internationally in Budapest at the FINA World Junior Championships. At that meet, individually, he finished 16th in the 50 fly semi-finals, 18th in the 100 fly prelims, and 16th in the 200 fly prelims.

He also raced on a trio of Australian relays, the men’s 400 free, the mixed 400 free, and the men’s 400 medley relay, all of which qualified for finals but none of which earned medals.

Domestically, in 2019, at 17-years old, he qualified for the final of the men’s 200 fly at the Australian National Championships.

Best Times in LCM/SCM/(Converted t0 Yards):

LCM SCM SCY (CONVERSION) 50 free 23.67 22.65 20.0 100 free 50.89 48.63 43.8 200 free 1:52.62 1:47.84 1:37.1 50 fly 24.6 24.33 21.9 100 fly 53.86 52.47 47.2 200 fly 2:00.14 1:57.51 1:45.7

Quach joins an Ohio State team that finished 2nd at last year’s Big Ten Championship meet. The Buckeyes last season were a balanced and deep team, without many glaring holes, though their top butterflier Noah Lense (4th in the 100 fly and 3rd in the 200 fly) did graduate at the end of last season, which leaves a gap there moving forward.

As a freshman, Quach will battle with rising 2020 junior Semuede Andreis (46.9 at Big Tens last year) and incoming class of 2020 freshman Jean-Pierre Khouzam (47.0/1:44.4 out of high school) for medley relay spots.

Quach will bring some firepower to a class of 2021 for the Buckeyes that has a few good pieces (like 55-second breaststroker Karl Helmuth) but that generally lacked the sizzle of the team’s class of 2020 that ranked 7th in the nation.

Quach trains with the Auburn Swim Club in Lidcombe, New South Wales

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.