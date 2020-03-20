Buckeyes Get Verbal Commitment from OHSAA State Champion Luke Paxton

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Paxton, a junior at Badin High School in Hamilton, Ohio, has announced his verbal commitment to The Ohio State University for 2021-22.

Paxton won the 200 free at the 2020 OHSAA Division 2 Swimming and Diving Championships in February, going 1:39.16 in the final after having notched a lifetime best of 1:38.60 in prelims. He swam fly (21.64) on the 3rd-place medley relay and led off the 5th-place 400 free relay with 45.77. (Paxton had been the top seed in the 100 fly but was DQd in prelims.)

In club swimming, Paxton represents Powel Crosley Jr. YMCA Tigersharks. He is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 free and 100 back and has a Summer Juniors cut in the 100 fly and Winter Juniors cut in the 100 free. He competed at 2019 Winter Juniors East in the 100 free, 100 back, 100 fly, and 200 fly and placed 15th in the 100 fly. He left the meet with PBs in all four events. Last summer, Paxton improved his lifetime bests in the LCM 100/200 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100/200 fly at YMCA Long Course National Championships. He placed 5th in the 50 fly and 4th in both the 100 and 200 fly events.

Top SCY times:

100 free – 45.68

200 free – 1:38.60

100 fly – 48.76

200 fly – 1:51.08

100 back – 49.88

Ohio State edged Indiana by 7.5 points to come in second place behind Michigan at 2020 B1G Championships. Paxton will overlap one year with butterflyers Semuede Andreis, Trahern Gribble, and Lain Weaver, and two years with Jonah Cooper.

44.22 in the 100 free, 1:37.00 in the 200 free, 47.61 in the 100 fly, 1:46.87 in the 200 fly, and 48.21 in the 100 back to score at the 2020 conference meet.

