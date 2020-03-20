Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming From Home Talk Show: Sergio Lopez on Possible Olympic Postponement

We are all trying to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic as best we can. Staying at home and not socializing is not an easy task for anyone, and keeping a swimmer out of the pool is equally antagonizing. Therefore, SwimSwam is starting the Swimming From Home Talk Show, where host Coleman Hodges speaks with the swimming community about how they’re coping with our current goggle-less reality.

We sat down with Virginia Tech head coach Sergio Lopez, who spoke about the shock that everyone felt when the NCAAs were ultimately cancelled. Lopez, who is still currently coaching a group of post-grads training for the Olympic Games out of a private pool in Virginia, also shared his opinion on whether or not they should postpone the Olympics. Lopez thinks that health needs to come first in this situation.

With so many athletes unable to train for the time being and the numerous health concerns and hazards that could arise at a Games in Tokyo while the Covid-19 outbreak could still very much be thriving, Lopez believes the Games should be postponed.

