Regan Smith Improves Butterfly With Dryland: GMM Presented by SwimOutlet.com

At this point during our COVID-19 shutdown, I’m looking forward to the Olympic Games whether they are in 2020 or 2021. For World champion and World record holder Regan Smith it does not matter. Her star is rising fast, and I don’t see the momentum slowing down. Regan had a stellar showing at the Des Moines Pro Swim, dropping 58.1 and 2:06.1 in the 100m and 200m backstroke, and she swam personal best times in the 100m and 200m butterfly.

DES MOINES PRO SWIM – REGAN SMITH BUTTERFLY:

100 FLY – 57.34

200 FLY – 2:06.39

Most swim nerds know this, but Regan trains yards all year long. Unless she’s at the OTC, she does not train meters, and she has a tough dryland schedule she says has made the difference in the butterfly, helping her build upper body strength.

PREDICTIONS

Whether the Olympic Games are in 2020 or 2021, Regan makes the U.S. Olympic Team in the 100 fly, dropping a 56.5, provided she swims it. She makes the team in 200 fly, ripping a 2:05.1, provided she swims it. But who cares what I think…what do you think?

