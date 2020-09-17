USA Swimming Names 1,087 Swimmers to 2019-2020 Academic All-America Team

USA Swimming has named 1,087 swimmers to its 2019-2020 Scholastic All-America Team, which includes 562 girls and 525 boys.

In order for a swimmer to earn the honor, they must meet several academic and athletic standards.

This year, the team is headlined by US National Team Member Torri Huske, who was recognized for having a perfect 4.0 GPA in addition to her first place finish in the 100m butterfly at the US Open, which served as this year’s National Championship.

Huske is joined by fellow National Team Members Phoebe Bacon, Kaitlyn Dobler, Arik Katz, and Charlotte Hook, in addition to age-group standouts Claire Curzan, Tristen Ulett, and Rye Ulett.

Academic Requirements

Grade completion requirement – applicant must have completed 9th, 10th 11th or 12th grade

GPA Requirement – minimum 3.5 GPA for the current academic year A=4, B=3, C=2. If numerical grades are used, the following scale will be used unless the school’s letter grade conversion is given on the transcript: A=90-100; B=80-89; C=70-79. In calculating the GPA no rounding will be used – one decimal place only.

Honors, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, PLTW courses, and dual credit college level academic courses will earn one half (.5) extra Grade Point.

Grades for academic subjects only are calculated – history/social studies, English, mathematics, sciences, foreign languages, computer sciences, visual and performing arts if indicated as academic.

A grade lower than a C in an academic subject will mean automatic rejection of the applicant. Grades for non-academic courses – art, band, orchestra, choir, home economics, health, driver education, physical education, shop, etc. and any other class marked as non-academic will not be included in the GPA calculation (unless transcript indicates ‘academic’ or AP or IB).

There will be no special status designation for a 4.0 GPA other than for a national champion who also has a 4.0 GPA.

Athletic Requirements

Applicants must have swum an individual pool time equal to or faster than the 2019 Winter Junior qualifying time in any individual event during the SAA qualifying period (August 16, 2019 – August 31, 2020) with the qualifying times in SWIMS. Only ONE time is necessary and only ONE application is necessary.

Disability/Para

Applicants must have competed in one of the following meets:

2019 USA Paralympic Swimming Nationals – December 6-8, 2019, Lewisville, TX

2020 Jimi Flowers Classic – January 18-19, 2020, Colorado Springs, CO

2020 World Para World Series – February 14-16, 2020, Melbourne, Australia

In July, USA Swimming announced that it would be extending the qualification period for the team, moving the deadline to August 31, 2020 due to changes in the competition schedule as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the changes made to accommodate for the pandemic, the number of athletes named to the Scholastic All-American Team is down significantly from the 1634 athletes named last year.

Athlete Numbers

Successful Applicants 1,087 Girls 562 Boys 525 Seniors with 3 Years of Selections 148 Para Athletes 18 Central Zone Athletes 246 Eastern Zone Athletes 246 Southern Zone Athletes 347 Western Zone Athletes 248 9th Grade 102 10th Grade 259 11th Grade 431 12th Grade 295