USA Swimming Extends Deadline for Scholastic All-America Program Swims

USA Swimming has extended the deadline for qualifying swims to earn a spot in the 2019-2020 Scholastic All-America program. Swimmers with the requisite GPA will now have until August 31, 2020 to hit a Winter Junior Championship qualifying time and earn the organization’s top student-athlete honor.

This is the 2nd change that has been made to the program to deal with the challenges presented by the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. A few weeks ago, USA Swimming decided to only consider grades from the fall semester, rather than the fall and spring semester, as part of the 3.5 GPA requirement.

Both moves were precipitated by the disruption to both the swimming and academic calendars in mid-March as the number of cases, and deaths, caused by the coronavirus grew rapidly in the United States.

For many athletes, the cancellation of the end of the short course season precluded them an opportunity to hit their final taper for the season. While season-ending tapers are not the same as the small intrasquad or dual meets that have been the majority of the competition since USA Swimming began sanctioning meets again in July, swimmers across the country have demonstrated that it is still possible to drop time coming out of the quarantine.

The USA Swimming Times & Recognition committee agreed to the latest change on Wednesday morning.