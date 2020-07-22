Colorado 4A 50/100 Free Champ Lindsey Immel Chooses NC State for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Colorado Springs Swim Team sprinter Lindsey Immel has verbally committed to the NC State Wolfpack for fall 2021. Immel is a rising senior at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs, Colo.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at NC State! Thank you to every coach, teammate, and family member that helped me get where I am today! I can’t wait to be a part of the Pack!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.53

100 free – 50.32

200 free – 1:54.22

100 back – 56.75

At the 2020 Colorado 4A State Championships, Immel won the 50 free and 100 free state titles, going best times. She successfully defended her 2019 title in the 100, while improving from a runner-up finish in the 50 last year. Additionally, Immel was part of Rampart’s winning 200 medley relay and runner-up 200 medley relay, splitting 22.88 anchoring the medley.

The Wolfpack has been a sprinting force of late, and last year they were led by Colorado native Kylee Alons (21.6/47.7) and Ky-lee Perry (21.7/48.0). Perry just exhausted her NCAA eligibility, but Alons has two seasons left and will overlap with Immel for one.

NC State has a big class incoming, though Abby Pilkenton (23.7/49.9) is the only pure sprinter in the class. Meanwhile, Immel joins the 2025 class with Annabel Crush, Caroline Sheble, Grace Sheble and Kaylee Hamblin; of the class, Crush brings in sprint times of 22.7/48.9 and Grace Sheble goes 23.5/50.6.

