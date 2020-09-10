Minnesota AA Runner-Up Grafton Parlette Verbals to Ohio State for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rochester Swim Club’s Grafton Parlette has verbally committed to Ohio State for fall 2021. Parlette is a senior at Rochester Century High School in Minnesota.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to The Ohio State University. I chose Ohio State because of the amazing athletic and academic program, and spectacular team and coaching staff. I look forward to joining a great team with a great culture. Go Bucks!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 21.32

100 free – 45.91

200 free – 1:39.75

500 free – 4:31.96

100 back – 51.81

200 back – 1:51.14

100 fly – 51.69

200 fly – 1:53.27

At the 2020 Minnesota HS AA Championships, Parlette was the 100 free runner-up (45.95), and he finished third in the 200 free (1:40.96). He also led off Rochester Century’s 200 free relay and split a 45.74 on their 400 free relay, both of which finished fourth overall.

In August, Rochester Swim Club held an intrasquad meet, where Parlette posted lifetime bests in the 100 fly (51.69) and 200 back (1:51.14), while he matched his 100 back best (51.81).

Parlette joins William Bansberg, Josh Bogniard, Alex Quach, Karl Helmuth, Tim Kalin, and Luke Paxton in OSU’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

