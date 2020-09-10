Top 3 Dryland Performance Tests for Swimmers

Exercise testing is one of the most objective ways to measure how your swimmers are progressing when it comes to dryland training. But there are so many different tests out there, it can be hard to know what’s right for your team. That’s why in this article, we’ve narrowed it down to three tests that we believe are the most inclusive when it comes to dryland performance tests specifically for swimmers. Performing these tests at the beginning of the season, mid-season, and at the end of the season is a great way to see which exercises will be most beneficial to put in your dryland program. And it’s important to know at what level they should be performed by each athlete.

1) The Pull-up Test

Pull-ups test the vertical pulling motion carried by the upper back muscles. This movement is ideal for a dryland performance test for swimmers because it mimics the movement of pulling through the water in all four strokes.

There are two ways to test the pull-up: One way is to simply have the swimmer hang from a pull-up bar, using an overhand grip, and pull themselves up until their chin clears the top of the bar. Then, have them come all the way back down to the starting position with arms extended at the bottom. Count the consecutive reps the swimmer can do at their own pace without letting go of the bar.

If the swimmer is not ready for a pull-up test or cannot complete at least one rep, there is an alternative test called the “Flexed-Arm Hang.” For this test, the swimmer jumps up or steps off a box into the top position of the pull-up, using that same overhand grip, and holds themselves up for as long as possible. This test measures the time that they can keep their chin above the bar. Once they slip down, the test is over. It is best to explain the test before having the athletes try it for the most accurate results.

2) The Bridge Combo Test

The bridge position is similar to a plank position, but the athletes lay face down and balance on their forearms. This means that we are testing the ability of our athletes to brace their core. Within the test, we also test their capacity to resist rotation while challenging the entire body to hold an isometric position for up to 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

To start The Bridge Test Combo, the athlete should hold a bridge position for 1 minute. After a minute has passed, ask them to lift a leg for 15 seconds. After giving them a countdown, they will remain in the bridge and lift the other leg for 15 seconds. This process then repeats itself by lifting an arm in place of a leg. After lifting both arms, the athlete will simultaneously lift an arm and the opposite leg for 15 seconds and then switch sides to complete the test. In total, they will have held a bridge for 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

The key to this test is the athlete’s alignment. If at any point the athlete comes down, or if the athlete loses alignment by sinking the low back, lifting the hips, etc. the coach should stop the test and record the time. The coach can also record what they see so that when the athlete is re-tested, they can be aware of subjective improvement as well.

For example, maybe you notice a twisting in the hips as the arms and legs extend. When they retest, the athlete may not have been able to sustain the bridge for any longer, but maybe there was less twisting in the hips which is a sign that their core strength has still improved. Their overall time in the bridge combo with proper form determines which level of exercises to program and therefore is a very valuable dryland performance test for our swimmers.

3) Gut Punch Breathing (self-test)

Breathing is integral to swimming in a way that is unique to our sport. A swimmer’s breath acts as the foundation of every movement performed both in and out of the water. This underrated self-test allows the athletes to demonstrate how well they can breathe and hold tension at the same time.

To start the test, have the athlete stand tall out of the water with their core braced. Cue the athlete to breathe normally and have them lightly punch themselves in the gut. If they can talk, this is a bonus to their score.

This may seem silly, but watch and see if the athlete can maintain tension in the core while repeating the punching motion for up to 1 minute. If you find that the athlete can hold the tension for the full minute, they are above average. We have found that 30 seconds is the average result among swimmers, but if the athlete cannot hold the tension for at least 30 seconds, it is likely that breathing is a factor that could be affecting both the athlete’s dryland potential as well as their swimming.

Conclusion

Although there are lots of tests out there to test athletic performance, these three make up our go-to dryland performance tests for swimmers no matter what their goals or training background are.

The point of dryland performance tests for swimmers is to better understand how to adapt your dryland program in a way that matches the current fitness level of each athlete working within it. As an example, maybe the pull-up test shows that your team is ready to start training more advanced pull exercises, or maybe they need to start implementing more core work into their dryland. Perhaps there needs to be more time dedicated to proper breathing mechanics before advancing even the most basic exercises in your program. Whatever the case may be, the true benefit of these tests is seeing your results transfer over into the water.

Dryland performance testing gives you a reference point, while race times and consistency in practice tells the bigger story of what’s going on in dryland. For best results, use a testing day in place of a regular dryland session. Perform tests the same way every time so your results will not be skewed by other variables.

Performance testing will give you as the coach a better eye for where to take dryland. It will also give your athletes both the motivation to improve between testing and the confidence they need in the water when they see themselves getting better in a new way.

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES TO GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs, and coaching education.