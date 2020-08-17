Fast-Improving William Bansberg Verbals to Ohio State ’25 After Big Intrasquad

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Scottsdale Aquatic Club’s William Bansberg has verbally committed to Ohio State’s class of 2025. Bansberg is a rising senior at Notre Dame Preparatory School in Scottsdale, Ariz.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The Ohio State University. Thank you to my coaches, family, and friends for getting me to this point! Go Bucks!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.67

100 free – 45.09

200 free – 1:40.59

100 back – 48.59

200 back – 1:47.87

100 breast – 56.11

100 fly – 48.82

200 fly – 1:50.51

200 IM – 1:49.93

400 IM – 3:55.89

Bansberg is coming off of a recent intrasquad meet hosted by Scottsdale Aquatic Club where he made huge leaps in five different events. At that meet, he took .44 off of his 50 free previous best time, 1.52 off of his 100 free, 1.36 off of his 200 back, 2.61 off of his 100 breast and 1.22 off of his 100 fly. While his IM times and 200 back best made him a strong recruit, his recent improvements make him all the more valuable.

At the 2019 Arizona Division II high school state championships, Bansberg placed third in the 100 back (50.45) and fifth in the 50 free (21.36). He went on to make finals of the 400 IM at the 2019 Winter Junior Championships – West, going a lifetime best 3:55.89 in prelims and finishing 24th overall in finals.

It’s hard to project where Bansberg will specialize in college, but he’s a very solid recruit in all four strokes and especially the IM. Last year, Ohio State had four men in 46-second range in the 100 back, led by rising sophomore Jonah Cooper (46.1). The Buckeyes also return three 52-second 100 breaststrokers and 1:42 200 IMer Paul DeLakis, though they have a butterfly gap now that Noah Lense has graduated.

Bansberg joins Josh Bogniard, Alex Quach, Karl Helmuth, Grafton Parlette, Tim Kalin and Luke Paxton in OSU’s class of 2025.

