Several Scottsdale Aquatic Club Swimmers Make Big Drops at Intrasquad

2020 SAC INTRASQUAD

August 7-10, 2020

Scottsdale, AZ

Short course yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: ‘2020 SAC Summer Senior Intrasquad Meet’

Several Scottsdale Aquatic Club swimmers hit lifetime bests over the weekend as the club hosted an intrasquad in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Rising high school senior, William Bansberg, had the meet of his life. Having gone lifetime bests in most of his primary events just this past winter, Bansberg won all five of his events and crushed his bests in each.

Here’s a snapshot of Bansberg’s weekend, in order of event swum:

100 free: 45.09 (-1.52)

100 back: 48.53 (-1.36)

50 free: 20.67 (-0.44)

100 breast: 56.11 (-2.61)

100 fly: 48.82 (-1.22)

Bansberg’s versatility is striking, with very solid times in the 100s of each event. His best time in the 200 IM, an event he did not race this weekend, is a 1:49.93 from December’s Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. As he heads into his senior year uncommitted, these swims make him a much more valuable prospect to NCAA coaches.

Two Northwestern University ’25 commits, Daniel Matheson and Ashley Strouse, also put together strong weekends.

Matheson, in particular, made massive improvements. He won two events, the 200 free (1:38.64) and 200 fly (1:45.94). He lopped 3.51 seconds off of his 200 free best and 2.45 off his 200 fly best. A distance specialist with bests of 4:23/15:21 in the 500/1650 free, Matheson’s sprint drops were major: he took 4.33 seconds off of his 50 free best from 2017 down to 21.15, dropped 4.06 seconds in his 100 free (46.01), and then chopped 4.11 seconds off his 100 fly (49.02).

Strouse hit one lifetime best, breaking 23 seconds for the first time ever in the 50 free to log a 22.98, a .34 improvement. She also posted times of 49.86 in the 100 free, 1:48.39 in the 200 free and 4:51.39 in the 500 free along with a 2:04.91 in the 200 IM.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS