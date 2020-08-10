2020 Sette Colli Start Lists: Koch Ready To Race, Romanchuk Out

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Tuesday, August 11th – Thursday, August 13th

Stadio Olimpico Curva Nord, Rome, Italy

LCM (50m)

Start Lists/Live Results

After a long wait, the start lists for the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy have finally been published, giving us a glimpse into some of the action that may unfold in Rome beginning tomorrow. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions, and training plan shake-ups, the non-Italian field is much smaller this time around than in years past.

The 2019 edition of this Sette Colli Trophy saw a huge competitor contingency follow the path from the Mare Nostrum Series directly into this Rome-based meet. For instance, Bruno Fratus of Brazil, Michael Andrew of the United States, and Katinka Hosszu of Hungary all raced here in 2019 after Mare Nostrum but are absent from the 2020 entries.

With the 2019 Mare Nostrum cancelled, among many other international meets, the traffic flow is impeded tremendously for 2020. Olympic medalists Daiya Seto of Japan, Pernille Blume of Denmark and Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands also made their presence known in 2019 at Sette Colli, but will not be racing this time around.

As for who will be joining the already-published strong Italian roster, include stars representing the nations France, Hungary, Russia, Belgium and Slovenia. Of note, Ukrainian freestyle ace Mykhailo Romanchuk still appears on the entry lists, but will no longer be competing due to not having his COVID-19 test turned in. We have reached out to the World Championships silver medalist for more information.

Below are the key competitors from the non-Italian nations: