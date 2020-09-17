4 Swimmers on List of Top 30 Honorees for 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year

The NCAA has announced the Top 30 honorees for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award. The 30 were selected from 605 school nominees, a new record. The group consists of 10 athletes each from the NCAA’s 3 divisions. Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

In early October, the selection committee will announce 9 finalists, 3 from each division. The top 30 will all be celebrated and the winner will be announced at a ceremony this fall.

14 sports are represented in this year’s Top 30. Among the honorees are 3 swimmers and 1 diver. From Division I are swimmers Raena Eldridge of Texas A&M (College Station) and Asia Seidt of Kentucky, and diver Alison Gibson of the University of Texas (Austin). The fourth nominee is Emily Hageboeck of Division III Washington and Lee University.

Here are brief bios of each swimmer:

Honorees by sport:

Triathlon – 1

Cross Country – 4

Indoor/Outdoor Track and Field – 8

Soccer – 2

Basketball – 5

Swimming and Diving – 4

Softball – 3

Tennis – 2

Golf – 1

Field Hockey – 2

Volleyball – 1

Ice Hockey – 1

Rugby – 1

All 2020 Top 30 Honorees: