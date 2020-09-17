Swim England Developing Virtual Competition ‘Level X’

Swim England has announced they are hoping to launch ‘Level X’ – a virtual swimming competition – in mid-October. More details are to be released imminently as part of a wider announcement of plans to allow competition to resume across all aquatic disciplines in the country.

SE Sport Development Director, George Wood, said of the virtual competition: “(it’s) an exciting event which will enable swimmers to compete against others from across the country within the comforts of their own club training sessions.”

At present, the recognised governing body of aquatic sports in England is developing the “Framework for Resuming Competitive Activity” which will outline what competitions, from club to national level, will look like when they are able to resume.

Stressing the importance of competitions as part of each and every sport, Wood said “It’s important we can advise clubs, counties and regions on the safest way to stage competitions and events.”

Ensuring a safe and smooth return to competition will be the priority for each aquatic sport, some of which are yet to resume. Water polo got the green light to return to training just 2 days ago on September 15th. Plans for artistic swimming have been submitted to the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports in Westminster and are currently awaiting approval from the English Government.

In the meantime, swimmers who have been able to get back to training should soon have the opportunity to race one another again, albeit in a very new and virtual way.