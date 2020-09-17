Ryan Lochte: 200 Backstroke Gold Medal from 2008 Olympics is Missing

In this weekend’s episode of In Depth with Graham Bensinger, Ryan Lochte admitted that the gold medal he won in the 200 backstroke at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing is missing.

Lochte gave Bensinger a tour of his Gainesville, Florida home, where they looked through his Olympic gold medals. As he explained how he won each medal, he said that he had no idea where the 2008 gold was. “There is actually one missing, in 2008,” Lochte said. “And it is the gold. The 200 backstroke one. I don’t know where it is.” Later he added “I have a couple guesses.” When pressed by Bensinger, Lochte suggested it might have been taken by either his former agent or his mother. “Those are my guesses. They said they don’t have it but they have to. Those are the only two places [it] could have been.”

The home tour continued into his son Kaden’s room, where there is a framed cap that Pablo Morales signed and gave to Lochte in 1992. “This cap is basically where I wanted to become an Olympian and represent USA at the Olympics,” he reminisced. “I remember seeing him win and congratulating all the other swimmers… really good sportsmanship… and then walking along the pool deck and signing people’s caps and taking pictures. That is a hero. That is amazing. I was like, ‘I want to be just like him.’”

During the course of the full interview, in which he addressed topics such as being misled by Alex Rodriguez’s CNBC show ‘Back in the Game,’ the demise of his relationship with his mother, and other intimate details of his life, Lochte talked about his relationship with Michael Phelps. He contends that they enjoyed racing against each other and that the two competitors made each other better. He also talks about how much he likes Phelps today. “He likes to help now. He’s giving out pointers. He wants to be a role model for everyone.”

Lochte talked about his children, Kaden and Liv (“we call her Sissy”) and about teaching Kaden to swim.

Finally, he talked about his goals for Tokyo. “I feel like I have more to prove and more things to overcome than ever before.”