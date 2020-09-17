Swim CEO Series: Dan Dingman Talks Revolutionary Benefits of Commit Swimming

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Dan Dingman, co-founder and CEO of Commit Swimming. Dan explains why Commit is the #1 workout journal for coaches and swimmers, listing all of the variables that you’re able to track on Commit. Dingman also previews a new highly-anticipated feature coming to Commit soon: the ability to track entire season plans.

Check out Commit Swimming here.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

Commit Swimming is a SwimSwam partner.

