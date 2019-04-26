NCAP Back/Free Specialist Peter Makin Verbally Commits to Auburn

NCAP Back/Free Specialist Peter Makin Verbally Commits to AuburnFitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fairfax, Virginia’s Peter Makin has announced his verbal commitment to Auburn’s class of 2024. He wrote on social media:

“I’m super excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University! I couldn’t have done it without all my friends, family, coaches, and teammates who’ve helped me along the way. War Eagle! 🦅”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Makin swims for Fairfax High School and for Nation’s Capital Swim Club. He wound up his junior year high school swim season with a second-place in the 100 free (46.56) and a fourth in the 200 free (1:41.68) at the VHSL 6A State Championships in February. He then swam at NCSA Spring Championship and competed in the 50/100/200 free, 50/100/200 back, and 100 IM. He made finals in the 200 free and 50/100/200 back and scored PBs in the 50 back and 100 IM. Last summer he swam the 50/100/200 free and 100/200 back at Speedo Junior Nationals.

Makin will arrive at Auburn just after David Crossland, Auburn’s top-scoring backstroker this season, will have graduated. He’ll overlap one year with Christian Ginieczki and two years with Brogan Davis. Makin would have been the #3 100 and 200 backstroker on the Auburn roster this year. He will join the Tigers fellow verbal commits Alejandro Flores, Elliott Jones, Evan McInerny, Jadan Nabor, Michael Bonson, Ryan Husband, and Sam Oliver in the fall of 2020.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 23.27

100 back – 49.13

200 back – 1:47.74

100 free – 45.63

200 free – 1:38.58

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6881 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.