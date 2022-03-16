NCAA Division III Championships: Day 1 Prelim Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division III Championships

After a two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA Division Men’s and Women’s III Championships return this week, with four full days of competition set to kick off on Wednesday morning at the iconic IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI in Indianapolis.

On the women’s side, Emory University has become a dynasty over the last decade, having won 10 consecutive national titles. On the men’s side, Denison University has won the last two NCAA championships, but Emory and Johns Hopkins lead the scored psych sheets. Denison’s in-state rival and historic powerhouse Kenyon College will also look to battle once again, after Denison topped Kenyon by just 5 points at last month’s North Coast Athletic Conference championships.

This morning’s session will include the 500 free, 200 IM, 50 free and 200 medley relay. Prelims begin at 10 AM EST.

Men’s 500 free

Division III Record: Arthur Conover (Kenyon- 2016): 4:18.35

Top 8 finishers:

Mason Kelber (WASHU): 4:24.31 Graham Chatoor (NYU): 4:24.47 Bryan Fitzgerald (KEN): 4:24.88 Kellen Roddy (JHU): 4:25.29 Pat Pema (EMOR): 4:25.86 Jamie Lovette (WILL): 4:26.41 Thomas Pritchard (NYU): 4:27.06 Colin Twiss (CGA): 4:27.41

Washington University-St Louis junior Mason Kelber won the final heat in 4:24.31, dropping nearly 9 tenths from his seed to take the top spot into finals. Top seed Pat Pema of Emory was a second and a half behind him in that heat to qualify 5th in 4:25.86.

NYU will have a pair of swimmers in tonight’s A final, with senior Graham Chatoor qualifying second in 4:24.47 and junior Thomas Pritchard qualifying 7th in 4:27.06. Chatoor dropped slightly from his seed, while Pritchard, who came into the meet as the second seed, added over 2 seconds from his seed time.

Kenyon’s Bryan Fitzgerald moved up from his 8th seed to 3rd after the morning swims, dropped nearly 2 seconds. Johns Hopkins, who is also expected to compete for the team title, will also have one swimmer in the A final in sophomore Kellen Roddy, who qualified 4th.

Denison will have three swimmers compete in the B final tonight, while Emory will have 2 B finalists. Neither Kenyon nor Johns Hopkins had any B final qualifiers.

