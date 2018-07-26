Molly Hannis Scratches 200 Breaststroke on Day 2 of US Nationals

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Molly Hannis has scratched her first race of the 2018 U.S. National Championships, the 200 breaststroke, where she was the 9th seed. That will leave her with just the 100 breaststroke on Saturday to make the Pan Pacs team, plus a chance in the 50 breaststroke on Friday to qualify for the World Championships via a win.

Hannis made her first Olympic Team in 2016 in the 200 breaststroke, but was only 2:28 last year and was a 2:26 in Atlanta earlier this year.

By comparison, she’s the 3rd seed in the 100 breaststroke, seeded at 1:06.09, behind Lilly King (1:04.13) and Katie Meili (1:05.03). Her best time in that 100 came at the Pro Swim Series in Atlanta earlier this year – and in fact, almost all of her best times in that event have come at non-championship events (7 of the 8). The scratch in the 200 breast should allow her to focus on the sprints and hitting her perfect 100 breast at the perfect moment, on Saturday, to qualify for Pan Pacs (and maybe Worlds).

Hannis finished 4th in the 100 breaststroke and 22nd in the 200 breaststroke at last year’s World Championship Trials.

Take note: while swimmers were generally very good about scratching their races before the heat sheet deadline on day 1 of the meet, day 2 usually begins the run of declaring false starts and empty lanes. We’ll take note of any significant DFS’ that come during prelims.

Other Scratches: