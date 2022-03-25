Matt Sates on 500 Free NCAA Title: “I actually miscounted”

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday night finals heat sheet

Reported by Michael Hamann.

500 free

Top 8 finishers:

Matt Sates (UGA- Freshman): 4:06.61 Jake Magahey (UGA- Sophomore): 4:03.39 Luke Hobson (TEX- Freshman): 4:08.42 Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 4:08.68 Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 4:10.05 David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 4:11.57 Alfonso Mestre (FLOR- Junior): 4:11.98 Ross Dant (NCST- Junior): 4:14.30

Florida senior Kieran Smith darted out to the early look in lane two, but Texas freshman Luke Hobson was close on his heels through the first 200 yards of the race. After the halfway point, however, the Georgia Bulldogs in the middle of the pool began to make their move.

Freshman Matt Sates made up ground on both Smith and Hobson in a hurry, splitting a 24.21 from the 350 to 400 and a 23.98 from the 400 to 450 yard mark. He carried his sophomore teammate with him as well, as the Georgia duo flew past the field to secure a 1-2 finish. Sates’ swim establishes a new Georgia Tech pool record and NCAA meet record with the win.

Texas moved up a bit from seeds coming into the race, with Hobson moving up to third and Johnston moving up to 6th. With Carozza’s swim in the B final, Texas had a net loss of 3 points vs post-prelim seed in the event.

Stanford sophomore Preston Forst darted out to a huge lead in the B final and held off a hard-charging Bobby Finke to win the B final in 4:11.56 to Finke’s 4:11.74. Notably for the team race, Texas’ Coby Carozza dropped from the second seed all the way to seventh, a net loss of 5 points from his seed after prelims.