2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 2 Relay Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day 2 Standings

  1. Texas – 180
  2. Florida – 159
  3. California – 158
  4. NC State – 124
  5. Arizona St – 111
  6. Georgia – 100
  7. Stanford – 94
  8. Indiana – 78
  9. Virginia – 70.5
  10. Virginia Tech – 69
  11. Ohio St – 56
  12. Arizona – 48
  13. Louisville – 46
  14. (tie) Alabama / Harvard – 41
  16. LSU – 36
  17. Michigan – 24
  18. Texas A&M – 20
  19. Tennessee – 17.5
  20. Purdue – 16
  21. Columbia – 15
  22. UNC – 11
  23. Auburn – 8
  24. Princeton – 5
  25. (tie) Minnesota / SMU – 4
  27. Utah – 2
  28. Georgia Tech – 1

Florida, the team known for its distance prowess, has now won both sprint relays. After a victory in the 200 medley relay on Wednesday night, the Gators defied expectations and won the 200 free relay in 1:14.11 on Thursday. Florida, who had zero A-finalists in the 50 free individual event tonight, put together a quartet that included the fourth-fastest leadoff (Adam Chaney, 18.85) and three of the 13 best rolling splits: Will Davis (#3 with 18.28), Eric Friese (#4 with 18.39), and Kieran Smith (#13 with 18.59). Earlier in the evening, Chaney had won the B final in the 50 free with 18.75; Davis had placed 11th overall with 18.99. The Gators dropped 1.07 seconds from their seed time to move from fourth to first.

Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger swam the fastest leadoff leg by .45. He had led the qualifiers out of heats in this morning’s 50 free individual event with 18.45 before going 18.59 in the final to place second behind LSU’s Brooks Curry by .03. His leadoff 50 in the relay would have won the individual event by .36.

Also in the last heat with Florida and Cal, swimming in lane 1, was Texas, whose Drew Kibler led off in the third-fastest time of 18.83. He went 18.87 in the individual final to come in sixth.

Jordan Crooks of Tennessee had the second-fastest leadoff with 18.72 –just off his third-place finish in the 50 final (18.60)– in the penultimate heat eventually won by Harvard.

Virginia entered the meet with the fastest seed time, a 1:14.47 from the 2022 ACC Championships that broke the American record. The top three times in tonight’s final came in under that time. UVA got a 18.94 leadoff from Matt Brownstead, but added .2 overall to finish fifth with 1:14.70.

Five swimmers led off with sub-19s (Seeliger, Crooks, Kibler, Chaney, and Brownstead) and another 36 swimmers put up sub-19s on their rolling splits. Of those, NC State’s Nyls Korstanje led the pack with 18.04. He is now the fourth-best performer ever on a roll. Cameron Auchinachie went 18.14 to anchor the Texas relay. Arizona State’s Leon Marchand was 18.41 as the Sun Devils’ third leg, and Grant House went 18.47 on their second leg. Other sub-18.5s include Matt King of Virginia (18.42) and Harvard’s Dean Farris (18.49).

       
Leadoff Leg Team Swimmer Leadoff 50 Free
1 Bjorn Seeliger Cal 18.27
1 Jordan Crooks Tennessee 18.72
1 Drew Kibler Texas 18.83
1 Adam Chaney Florida 18.85
1 Matt Brownstead Virginia 18.94
1 Hunter Armstrong Ohio State 19.01
1 Bruno Blaskovic Indiana 19.05
1 Dillon Downing Georgia 19.09
1 Noah Henderson NC State 19.09
1 Youssef Ramadan Virginia Tech 19.11
1 Marin Ercegovic Arizona 19.16
1 Andrei Minakov Stanford 19.20
1 Bence Szabados Michigan 19.25
1 Jack Dolan Arizona State 19.29
1 Jonathan Berneburg Alabama 19.35
1 Nikola Miljenic USC 19.41
1 Koko Bratanov Texas A&M 19.42
1 Dalton Lowe Louisville 19.43
1 Christian Ferraro Georgia Tech 19.44
1 Chris Guilliano Notre Dame 19.47
1 Raphael Marcoux Harvard 19.48
1 Jack Dahlgren Missouri 19.56
1 Nicholas Sherman Purdue 19.63
1 Peter Varjasi Florida State 19.77
1 Nathaniel Stoffle Auburn 19.78
Rolling Leg Team Swimmer 50 Free Split
2 Nyls Korstanje NC State 18.04
4 Cameron Auchinachie Texas 18.14
3 Will Davis Florida 18.28
2 Eric Friese Florida 18.39
3 Leon Marchand Arizona State 18.41
2 Matt King Virginia 18.42
2 Grant House Arizona State 18.47
2 Dean Farris Harvard 18.49
2 Carles Coll Marti Virginia Tech 18.52
2 Sem Andreis Ohio State 18.55
4 August Lamb Virginia 18.55
4 Ruslan Gaziev Ohio State 18.56
4 Kieran Smith Florida 18.59
3 Daniel Carr Cal 18.62
3 Kacper Stokowski NC State 18.66
3 Caspar Corbeau Texas 18.67
4 Cody Bybee Arizona State 18.68
4 Destin Lasco Cal 18.69
4 Jack Franzman Indiana 18.72
2 Danny Krueger Texas 18.77
2 Jack Alexy Cal 18.78
4 Umitcan Gures Harvard 18.78
2 Luca Urlando Georgia 18.79
3 Connor Boyle Virginia 18.79
2 Van Mathias Indiana 18.80
3 Nikola Acin Purdue 18.85
3 Jonny Affeld Stanford 18.88
2 Michael Eastman Louisville 18.90
3 Rafael Miroslaw Indiana 18.90
4 Aiden Hayes NC State 18.90
2 Cameron Peel Michigan 18.91
4 Luis Dominguez Calonge Virginia Tech 18.91
3 Derek Maas Alabama 18.94
2 Logan Tirheimer Auburn 18.95
3 Stephan Lukashev Notre Dame 18.95
2 Matthew Menke Alabama 18.97
4 Daniel Namir Arizona 19.00
3 Tai Combs Arizona 19.01
3 Vladimir Dubinin Louisville 19.02
3 Gal Cohen Groumi Michigan 19.03
4 Braden Samuels Purdue 19.03
3 Jakub Ksiazek Florida State 19.04
4 Austin Daniel Georgia Tech 19.04
4 Tyler Sesvold Alabama 19.05
2 Cason Wilburn Notre Dame 19.06
3 Matthew Yish Auburn 19.06
4 Danny Kovac Missouri 19.06
2 Seth Miller Arizona 19.07
3 Alexei Sancov USC 19.07
4 Wesley Ng Georgia 19.10
3 Zach Hils Georgia 19.11
4 Luke Maurer Stanford 19.12
3 Mahlon Reihman Harvard 19.13
2 Mason Herbet Florida State 19.15
2 Mason Gonzalez Stanford 19.16
4 Max Saunders USC 19.17
3 Alex Quach Ohio State 19.18
4 Aleksey Tarasenko Tennessee 19.18
4 Will Chan Michigan 19.19
2 Scott Scanlon Tennessee 19.20
2 Ryan Hrosik Purdue 19.23
3 Ethan Gogulski Texas A&M 19.24
2 Artem Selin USC 19.25
2 Kevin Hammer Missouri 19.25
4 Clayton Bobo Texas A&M 19.26
4 Max McCusker Florida State 19.30
2 Kraig Bray Texas A&M 19.35
3 Ben Patton Missouri 19.37
2 Baturalp Unlu Georgia Tech 19.38
4 Caleb Duncan Louisville 19.42
3 Antani Ivanov Virginia Tech 19.45
4 Aidan Stoffle Auburn 19.46
3 Caio Pumputis Georgia Tech 19.50
3 Micah Chambers Tennessee 19.57
4 Luke Uttley Notre Dame 19.65

 

 

1
Some Guy
13 minutes ago

Best theoretical relay from this meet: 1:12.73

