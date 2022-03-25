2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Championships: Day 2 Relay Analysis

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Day 2 Standings
- Texas – 180
- Florida – 159
- California – 158
- NC State – 124
- Arizona St – 111
- Georgia – 100
- Stanford – 94
- Indiana – 78
- Virginia – 70.5
- Virginia Tech – 69
- Ohio St – 56
- Arizona – 48
- Louisville – 46
- (tie) Alabama / Harvard – 41
- –
- LSU – 36
- Michigan – 24
- Texas A&M – 20
- Tennessee – 17.5
- Purdue – 16
- Columbia – 15
- UNC – 11
- Auburn – 8
- Princeton – 5
- (tie) Minnesota / SMU – 4
- –
- Utah – 2
- Georgia Tech – 1
Florida, the team known for its distance prowess, has now won both sprint relays. After a victory in the 200 medley relay on Wednesday night, the Gators defied expectations and won the 200 free relay in 1:14.11 on Thursday. Florida, who had zero A-finalists in the 50 free individual event tonight, put together a quartet that included the fourth-fastest leadoff (Adam Chaney, 18.85) and three of the 13 best rolling splits: Will Davis (#3 with 18.28), Eric Friese (#4 with 18.39), and Kieran Smith (#13 with 18.59). Earlier in the evening, Chaney had won the B final in the 50 free with 18.75; Davis had placed 11th overall with 18.99. The Gators dropped 1.07 seconds from their seed time to move from fourth to first.
Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger swam the fastest leadoff leg by .45. He had led the qualifiers out of heats in this morning’s 50 free individual event with 18.45 before going 18.59 in the final to place second behind LSU’s Brooks Curry by .03. His leadoff 50 in the relay would have won the individual event by .36.
Also in the last heat with Florida and Cal, swimming in lane 1, was Texas, whose Drew Kibler led off in the third-fastest time of 18.83. He went 18.87 in the individual final to come in sixth.
Jordan Crooks of Tennessee had the second-fastest leadoff with 18.72 –just off his third-place finish in the 50 final (18.60)– in the penultimate heat eventually won by Harvard.
Virginia entered the meet with the fastest seed time, a 1:14.47 from the 2022 ACC Championships that broke the American record. The top three times in tonight’s final came in under that time. UVA got a 18.94 leadoff from Matt Brownstead, but added .2 overall to finish fifth with 1:14.70.
Five swimmers led off with sub-19s (Seeliger, Crooks, Kibler, Chaney, and Brownstead) and another 36 swimmers put up sub-19s on their rolling splits. Of those, NC State’s Nyls Korstanje led the pack with 18.04. He is now the fourth-best performer ever on a roll. Cameron Auchinachie went 18.14 to anchor the Texas relay. Arizona State’s Leon Marchand was 18.41 as the Sun Devils’ third leg, and Grant House went 18.47 on their second leg. Other sub-18.5s include Matt King of Virginia (18.42) and Harvard’s Dean Farris (18.49).
|Leadoff Leg
|Team
|Swimmer
|Leadoff 50 Free
|1
|Bjorn Seeliger
|Cal
|18.27
|1
|Jordan Crooks
|Tennessee
|18.72
|1
|Drew Kibler
|Texas
|18.83
|1
|Adam Chaney
|Florida
|18.85
|1
|Matt Brownstead
|Virginia
|18.94
|1
|Hunter Armstrong
|Ohio State
|19.01
|1
|Bruno Blaskovic
|Indiana
|19.05
|1
|Dillon Downing
|Georgia
|19.09
|1
|Noah Henderson
|NC State
|19.09
|1
|Youssef Ramadan
|Virginia Tech
|19.11
|1
|Marin Ercegovic
|Arizona
|19.16
|1
|Andrei Minakov
|Stanford
|19.20
|1
|Bence Szabados
|Michigan
|19.25
|1
|Jack Dolan
|Arizona State
|19.29
|1
|Jonathan Berneburg
|Alabama
|19.35
|1
|Nikola Miljenic
|USC
|19.41
|1
|Koko Bratanov
|Texas A&M
|19.42
|1
|Dalton Lowe
|Louisville
|19.43
|1
|Christian Ferraro
|Georgia Tech
|19.44
|1
|Chris Guilliano
|Notre Dame
|19.47
|1
|Raphael Marcoux
|Harvard
|19.48
|1
|Jack Dahlgren
|Missouri
|19.56
|1
|Nicholas Sherman
|Purdue
|19.63
|1
|Peter Varjasi
|Florida State
|19.77
|1
|Nathaniel Stoffle
|Auburn
|19.78
|Rolling Leg
|Team
|Swimmer
|50 Free Split
|2
|Nyls Korstanje
|NC State
|18.04
|4
|Cameron Auchinachie
|Texas
|18.14
|3
|Will Davis
|Florida
|18.28
|2
|Eric Friese
|Florida
|18.39
|3
|Leon Marchand
|Arizona State
|18.41
|2
|Matt King
|Virginia
|18.42
|2
|Grant House
|Arizona State
|18.47
|2
|Dean Farris
|Harvard
|18.49
|2
|Carles Coll Marti
|Virginia Tech
|18.52
|2
|Sem Andreis
|Ohio State
|18.55
|4
|August Lamb
|Virginia
|18.55
|4
|Ruslan Gaziev
|Ohio State
|18.56
|4
|Kieran Smith
|Florida
|18.59
|3
|Daniel Carr
|Cal
|18.62
|3
|Kacper Stokowski
|NC State
|18.66
|3
|Caspar Corbeau
|Texas
|18.67
|4
|Cody Bybee
|Arizona State
|18.68
|4
|Destin Lasco
|Cal
|18.69
|4
|Jack Franzman
|Indiana
|18.72
|2
|Danny Krueger
|Texas
|18.77
|2
|Jack Alexy
|Cal
|18.78
|4
|Umitcan Gures
|Harvard
|18.78
|2
|Luca Urlando
|Georgia
|18.79
|3
|Connor Boyle
|Virginia
|18.79
|2
|Van Mathias
|Indiana
|18.80
|3
|Nikola Acin
|Purdue
|18.85
|3
|Jonny Affeld
|Stanford
|18.88
|2
|Michael Eastman
|Louisville
|18.90
|3
|Rafael Miroslaw
|Indiana
|18.90
|4
|Aiden Hayes
|NC State
|18.90
|2
|Cameron Peel
|Michigan
|18.91
|4
|Luis Dominguez Calonge
|Virginia Tech
|18.91
|3
|Derek Maas
|Alabama
|18.94
|2
|Logan Tirheimer
|Auburn
|18.95
|3
|Stephan Lukashev
|Notre Dame
|18.95
|2
|Matthew Menke
|Alabama
|18.97
|4
|Daniel Namir
|Arizona
|19.00
|3
|Tai Combs
|Arizona
|19.01
|3
|Vladimir Dubinin
|Louisville
|19.02
|3
|Gal Cohen Groumi
|Michigan
|19.03
|4
|Braden Samuels
|Purdue
|19.03
|3
|Jakub Ksiazek
|Florida State
|19.04
|4
|Austin Daniel
|Georgia Tech
|19.04
|4
|Tyler Sesvold
|Alabama
|19.05
|2
|Cason Wilburn
|Notre Dame
|19.06
|3
|Matthew Yish
|Auburn
|19.06
|4
|Danny Kovac
|Missouri
|19.06
|2
|Seth Miller
|Arizona
|19.07
|3
|Alexei Sancov
|USC
|19.07
|4
|Wesley Ng
|Georgia
|19.10
|3
|Zach Hils
|Georgia
|19.11
|4
|Luke Maurer
|Stanford
|19.12
|3
|Mahlon Reihman
|Harvard
|19.13
|2
|Mason Herbet
|Florida State
|19.15
|2
|Mason Gonzalez
|Stanford
|19.16
|4
|Max Saunders
|USC
|19.17
|3
|Alex Quach
|Ohio State
|19.18
|4
|Aleksey Tarasenko
|Tennessee
|19.18
|4
|Will Chan
|Michigan
|19.19
|2
|Scott Scanlon
|Tennessee
|19.20
|2
|Ryan Hrosik
|Purdue
|19.23
|3
|Ethan Gogulski
|Texas A&M
|19.24
|2
|Artem Selin
|USC
|19.25
|2
|Kevin Hammer
|Missouri
|19.25
|4
|Clayton Bobo
|Texas A&M
|19.26
|4
|Max McCusker
|Florida State
|19.30
|2
|Kraig Bray
|Texas A&M
|19.35
|3
|Ben Patton
|Missouri
|19.37
|2
|Baturalp Unlu
|Georgia Tech
|19.38
|4
|Caleb Duncan
|Louisville
|19.42
|3
|Antani Ivanov
|Virginia Tech
|19.45
|4
|Aidan Stoffle
|Auburn
|19.46
|3
|Caio Pumputis
|Georgia Tech
|19.50
|3
|Micah Chambers
|Tennessee
|19.57
|4
|Luke Uttley
|Notre Dame
|19.65
Best theoretical relay from this meet: 1:12.73