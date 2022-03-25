WATCH: Leon Marchand Breaks 200 IM NCAA Record, Other Day 2 Race Videos

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 23-26, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
500 free
- NCAA Record: Kieran Smith (FLOR): 4:06.32
NCAA Meet Record: Jake Magahey (UGA): 4:07.97
- American Record: Kieran Smith (FLOR): 4:06.32
- US Open Record: Kieran Smith (FLOR): 4:06.32
Pool Record: Peter Vanderkaay (CW): 4:08.60
Top 8 finishers:
- Matt Sates (UGA- Freshman): 4:06.61
- Jake Magahey (UGA- Sophomore): 4:03.39
- Luke Hobson (TEX- Freshman): 4:08.42
- Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 4:08.68
- Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 4:10.05
- David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 4:11.57
- Alfonso Mestre (FLOR- Junior): 4:11.98
- Ross Dant (NCST- Junior): 4:14.30
Although Florida’s Kieran Smith and Texas’s Luke Hobson were first and second in the beginning of the race, they could not overcome a late surge by Georgia teammates Matt Sates and Jake Magahey. Sates came in first with a time of 4:06.61, the second fastest of all time, Magahey was second, and Hobson and Smith fell to third and fourth respectivley.
200 IM
NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13 NCAA Meet Record: Andrew Seliskar (CAL): 1:38.14
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13
US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 1:38.13 Pool Record: Destin Lasco (CAL): 1:38.71
Top 8 finishers:
- Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 1:37.69
- Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 1:38.21
- Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 1:39.22
- Carles Coll Marti (VT- Sophomore): 1:39.63
- Hugo Gonzalez (CAL- Senior): 1:39.82
- Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 1:40.13
- Trenton Julian (CAL- 5Y): 1:40.47
- Jake Foster (TEX- Junior): 1:40.63
In the 200 IM, ASU’s Leon Marchand took down Caeleb Dressel‘s mark of 1:38.13 to break the NCAA and US Open record in a time of 1:37.69, becoming the first man under 1:38 in this event. Destin Lasco, who was the top seed coming into finals, was second with a time of 1:38.21 after a late surge.
50 free
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- NCAA Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 17.63
- Pool Record: Caeleb Dressel (FLOR): 18.20
Top 8 finishers:
- Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 18.56
- Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 18.59
- Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman)/Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 18.60
- Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 18.66
- Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 18.87
- Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 19.04
Brooks Curry of LSU won the 50 free in a time of 18.56, defeating Bjorn Seeliger, the top seed headed into tonight’s finals, by three-hundredths of a second.
200 free relay
- NCAA Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn- 2009)
- NCAA Meet Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)
- American Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)
- US Open Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)
Pool Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)
Top 8 finishers:
- Florida: 1:14.11
- Cal: 1:14.36
- Texas: 1:14.41
- NC State: 1:14.69
- Virginia: 1:14.70
- Arizona State: 1:14.85
- Ohio State: 1:15.30
- Indiana: 1:15.47
Although Bjorn Seeliger led off Cal’s relay in a 18.27 to make him the second-fastest performer of all time, it was Florida who got the win. Adam Chaney, Eric Friese, Will Davis, and Kieran Smith combined for a time of 1:14.11, just four one-hundreths of a second off of Auburn’s 1:14.08 record from 2009.
