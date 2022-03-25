WATCH: Leon Marchand Breaks 200 IM NCAA Record, Other Day 2 Race Videos

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

500 free

Top 8 finishers:

Although Florida’s Kieran Smith and Texas’s Luke Hobson were first and second in the beginning of the race, they could not overcome a late surge by Georgia teammates Matt Sates and Jake Magahey. Sates came in first with a time of 4:06.61, the second fastest of all time, Magahey was second, and Hobson and Smith fell to third and fourth respectivley.

200 IM

Top 8 finishers:

Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 1:37.69 Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 1:38.21 Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 1:39.22 Carles Coll Marti (VT- Sophomore): 1:39.63 Hugo Gonzalez (CAL- Senior): 1:39.82 Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 1:40.13 Trenton Julian (CAL- 5Y): 1:40.47 Jake Foster (TEX- Junior): 1:40.63

In the 200 IM, ASU’s Leon Marchand took down Caeleb Dressel‘s mark of 1:38.13 to break the NCAA and US Open record in a time of 1:37.69, becoming the first man under 1:38 in this event. Destin Lasco, who was the top seed coming into finals, was second with a time of 1:38.21 after a late surge.

50 free

Top 8 finishers:

Brooks Curry of LSU won the 50 free in a time of 18.56, defeating Bjorn Seeliger, the top seed headed into tonight’s finals, by three-hundredths of a second.

200 free relay

NCAA Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn- 2009)

NCAA Meet Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)

American Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)

US Open Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)

Pool Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)

Top 8 finishers:

Florida: 1:14.11 Cal: 1:14.36 Texas: 1:14.41 NC State: 1:14.69 Virginia: 1:14.70 Arizona State: 1:14.85 Ohio State: 1:15.30 Indiana: 1:15.47

Although Bjorn Seeliger led off Cal’s relay in a 18.27 to make him the second-fastest performer of all time, it was Florida who got the win. Adam Chaney, Eric Friese, Will Davis, and Kieran Smith combined for a time of 1:14.11, just four one-hundreths of a second off of Auburn’s 1:14.08 record from 2009.