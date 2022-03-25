Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Leon Marchand Breaks 200 IM NCAA Record, Other Day 2 Race Videos

by Yanyan Li 4

March 24th, 2022 College, National, News, Video

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

500 free

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Matt Sates (UGA- Freshman): 4:06.61
  2. Jake Magahey (UGA- Sophomore): 4:03.39
  3. Luke Hobson (TEX- Freshman): 4:08.42
  4. Kieran Smith (FLOR- Senior): 4:08.68
  5. Brooks Fail (ZONA- 5Y): 4:10.05
  6. David Johnston (TEX- Sophomore): 4:11.57
  7. Alfonso Mestre (FLOR- Junior): 4:11.98
  8. Ross Dant (NCST- Junior): 4:14.30

Although Florida’s Kieran Smith and Texas’s Luke Hobson were first and second in the beginning of the race, they could not overcome a late surge by Georgia teammates Matt Sates and Jake Magahey. Sates came in first with a time of 4:06.61, the second fastest of all time, Magahey was second, and Hobson and Smith fell to third and fourth respectivley.

200 IM

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Leon Marchand (ASU- Freshman): 1:37.69
  2. Destin Lasco (CAL- Sophomore): 1:38.21
  3. Luca Urlando (UGA- Sophomore): 1:39.22
  4. Carles Coll Marti (VT- Sophomore): 1:39.63
  5. Hugo Gonzalez (CAL- Senior): 1:39.82
  6. Carson Foster (TEX- Sophomore): 1:40.13
  7. Trenton Julian (CAL- 5Y): 1:40.47
  8. Jake Foster (TEX- Junior): 1:40.63

In the 200 IM, ASU’s Leon Marchand took down Caeleb Dressel‘s mark of 1:38.13 to break the NCAA and US Open record in a time of 1:37.69, becoming the first man under 1:38 in this event. Destin Lasco, who was the top seed coming into finals, was second with a time of 1:38.21 after a late surge.

50 free

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Brooks Curry (LSU- Junior): 18.56
  2. Bjoern Seeliger (CAL- Sophomore): 18.59
  3. Jordan Crooks (TENN- Freshman)/Matt Brownstead (UVA- Sophomore): 18.60
  4.  —-
  5. Nyls Korstanje (NCST- Junior): 18.66
  6. Drew Kibler (TEX- Senior): 18.87
  7. Youssef Ramadan (VT- Sophomore): 19.04

Brooks Curry of LSU won the 50 free in a time of 18.56, defeating Bjorn Seeliger, the top seed headed into tonight’s finals, by three-hundredths of a second.

200 free relay

  • NCAA Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn- 2009)
  • NCAA Meet Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)
  • American Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)
  • US Open Record: 1:14.08 (Auburn-2009)
  • Pool Record: 1:14.47 (Virginia-2022)

Top 8 finishers:

  1. Florida: 1:14.11
  2. Cal: 1:14.36
  3. Texas: 1:14.41
  4. NC State: 1:14.69
  5. Virginia: 1:14.70
  6. Arizona State: 1:14.85
  7. Ohio State: 1:15.30
  8. Indiana: 1:15.47

Although Bjorn Seeliger led off Cal’s relay in a 18.27 to make him the second-fastest performer of all time, it was Florida who got the win. Adam Chaney, Eric Friese, Will Davis, and Kieran Smith combined for a time of 1:14.11, just four one-hundreths of a second off of Auburn’s 1:14.08 record from 2009.

ReneDescartes
15 minutes ago

Leon, The Professional.

Mike
50 minutes ago

Florida men didn’t have anyone in the 50 free A final but still managed to win the 200 free relay. Impressive for the gators

Mcmflyguy
56 minutes ago

You can see CAs leg twitch right before the beep. Ugh

1
Mcmflyguy
Reply to  Mcmflyguy
28 minutes ago

Cullen Jones has a video on IG that’s even clearer and spectators call it out right after it happened. Ugh that’s a horrible experience.

