Bjorn Seeliger Swims 18.27 50 Free Leading Off Relay, Now #2 Performer All-Time

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

To close off day one of the 2022 D1 Men’s NCAA Championships, Bjorn Seeliger became the fastest man not named Caeleb Dressel in the 50 free. Seeliger, who came in this morning as the top seed in the individual free with an 18.45, lost in finals by three-hundredths to LSU’s Brooks Curry and added from his prelims time to go 18.59. Then, just 45 minutes later, he redeemed himself by swimming a 18.27 leading off of Cal’s 200 free relay to overtake his former teammate Ryan Hoffer as the #2 performer of all time.

Seeliger’s prelims swim had him as the fourth-fastest of all time before he moved up the rankings tonight.

Top Performers Of All-Time, Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle:

Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 17.63 (2018) Bjorn Seeliger, Cal – 18.27 (2022) Ryan Hoffer, Cal – 18.33 (2021) Cesar Cielo, Auburn – 18.47 (2008) Matt Targett, Auburn – 18.52 (2009)

Although Seeliger became the second fastest performer of all time in the 50 free, his time is only the eighth-fastest performance ever, behind seven of Dressel’s swims. Because of Seeliger, Dressel now holds seven instead of eleven of the fastest 50 freestyle times ever.

Top Performances Of All-Time, Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle:

Despite Seeliger’s leadoff putting the Golden Bears in the lead, they ended up finishing in second to Florida, going a time of 1:14.36 compared to Florida’s 1:14.11.