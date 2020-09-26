Mako Aquatics IMer Sydney Rogness Makes Verbal Commitment to Utah

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Rogness from Stillwater, Minnesota has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Utah for 2021-22. She is the first high school senior from the club team Mako Aquatics to announce her college choice.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my education and swimming at University of Utah! I want to thank my family, friends and coaches for all the support! Go Utes.”

Rogness is an IM specialist and has finished among the top 4 in the 200 IM at the Minnesota MSHSL Girls Class AA State Championships in each of her three years at Stillwater Area High School. Last season she came in 4th (2:04.68) after having placed 3rd as a sophomore (2:03.52) and 3rd as a freshman (2:05.33). At the 2019 state meet, she was also 10th in the 100 free (52.80), 7th in the 200 free relay (24.78 split), and 6th in the 400 free relay (53.12 leadoff).

Most of Rogness’ best SCY performances come from two meets in early 2019: the 39th Annual Schroeder A+ Meet at the end of January and the Minnesota LSC Short Course Championships in March. At the latter, she was runner-up in the 200 IM with a PB of 2:02.71 and took 3rd in the 400 IM. At the former, she notched PBs in the 50 free, 100/200 breast, and 400 IM – including a Winter Juniors cut in the IM. Last summer she swam the 50/100/200m free, 200m breast, and 200/400m IM at NCSA Summer Championship. Rogness and her coach Bob Young were invited to 2019 National Diversity Select Camp. She wrapped up 2019 with an appearance at Winter Juniors West where she competed in the 200/400 IM.

Top SCY times:

400 IM – 4:19.95

200 IM – 2:02.71

200 free – 1:52.03

100 free – 51.78

50 free – 24.30

200 breast – 2:22.09

100 breast – 1:06.44

Rogness will join Haily Payne, Maile Andresen, Milla Ruthven, Molly Jacobson, and Norah Hay in the Utes’ class of 2025.

