Devin Esser Swims 1:55 Best Time in 200 LCM Freestyle in Arizona

Swim Neptune Invitational

September 25-27, 2020

Centennial Pool, Kingman, Arizona

LCM (50 meter pool)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Swim Neptune Invitational”

A pair of pro swimmers from Team Elite in San Diego have made the trip to Arizona to line up in Western Arizona this weekend at the Swim Neptune Invitational.

With very few meets happening in California, most of the swimmers came from a handful of other teams in the Sunshine State, including the Mission Viejo Nadadores, Beach Cities Swimming, and La Mirada Armada, have also made the trip across the border to Arizona, where coronavirus restrictions are relatively-looser.

While Swim Neptune has sites all over the state of Arizona, this meet was held at their location close to the California border in Kingman, right off I-40 and a relatively-easy drive from Southern California.

Day 1 of the meet on Friday was light on starts, but there were a few noteworthy swims none-the-less. That includes Israeli National Record holder Andi Murez, who swam a 2:01.05 in the 200 long course meter freestyle.

This meet is her first official competition in over 6 months, since racing at the Des Moines Pro Swim Series meet in early March.

Murez’s 2020 Swims, 200 LCM Free:

February 8, Nice, France – 2:00.80

March 6, Des Moines, Iowa – 2:00.55

September 25, Kingman, Arizona – 2:01.05

In spite of the challenges presented by COVID-19 this summer, her 2:01.05 on Friday was almost as fast as her 2019 best, which was a 2:00.80 done at August’s Israel Championships.

In the men’s 200 free, 17-year old Devin Esser, a UC San Diego commit, swam a new lifetime best of 1:55.93 in the 200 free in long course. That cuts almost a full second off his previous lifetime best of 1:56.90 in that event, which was swum in July of 2019.

His best time in yards is 1:41.50.

Among other pros at the meet is World Champion open water swimmer and 2016 US Olympian Jordan Wilimovsky. He swam the 800 free on Friday in 8:13.11 – which is about 28 seconds slower than his best time.

Willimovsky is already qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in open water via his 5th-place finish in the 10km open water swim at the 2019 World Championships.

The more exciting swim in that 800 free was an 8:1627 from 15-year old Neptune swimmer Keaton Jones. Besides being a lifetime best for him by almost 14 seconds, that swims is the 5th-best by an American 15 & under in this Olympic cycle (since the Rio Olympics).

Other Day 1 Highlights