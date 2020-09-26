Pieter Coetze Snags 6 Golds At South African Regionals

2020 SSA REGIONAL SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

September 24th – September 26th

Curro Hazeldean, Pretoria, ZA

SCM (25m)

Results: Meet Mobile

We reported how Tatjana Schoenmaker earned a new South African national record in the women’s 200m breast yesterday and nearly broke the national standard in the 100m breast today. But the World Championships silver medalist wasn’t’ the only one throwing down some impressive swims at the SSA Regional Short Course Championships.

16-year-old Pieter Coetze was a one-man wrecking ball throughout the 3-day competition, racking up 6 individual gold medals by the time his swims were done.

The TUKS swimmer swept the men’s backstroke events, firing off times of 24.88 in the 50m, 53.37 in the 100m and 1:58.96 in the 200m. He also took on the 50m fly where he topped the podium in the only sub-25 second time of 24.81.

Additionally, Coetze notched victories in the 100m IM in 56.16 and the 50m free in 22.67 to wreak havoc across the board.

Coetze’s 18-year-old teammate Dune Coetzee was also a top performer, with the teen registering a time of 56.55 in the women’s 100m free, followed by 1:01.02 in the 100m fly to beat the field in both. She also nabbed 200m fly in 2:14.32, while snaring gold in the 400m free in 4:14.49.

Coetze was a top performer at the 2019 Junior Africa Championships, taking home 5 individual gold medals.