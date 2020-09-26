Motion For Simple Majority Vote to Allow Formation of New LSCs is Denied

At USA Swimming’s Virtual House of Delegates on Saturday, a motion which would allow “club members in a contiguous area within an LSC…to form a new and independent LSC” if they obtain a simple majority vote rather than the current regulation, a two-thirds majority vote from the House of Delegates of the LSC, was denied.

This vote to dismiss comes after a Special House of Delegates meeting among Southern California Swimming LSC (SCS) teams in February which resulted in a vote against Orange County’s proposal to split off and form their own independent LSC.

The motion (R-21) reads: “To align the formation of a new LSC adoption vote with that of other Article 604 adoption votes.” The other three Article 604 adoption votes all handle significant changes within an LSC, and they only require a simple majority vote. Whereas, the formation of a new LSC requires a more difficult two-third majority vote.

Dave Salo, the general manager of Irvine Novaquatics in Orange County, California, proposed motion R-21 at the Convention today. As the manager of one of the largest teams in the SCS, he has told SwimSwam, “It remains my opinion that SCS is too large of an LSC.”

SCS is the largest Local Swimming Committee in the nation. This motion (R-21) which would make it easier for Orange County teams to split and form their own LSC, as large SCS club teams and their coaches including Salo and Mission Viejo’s Mark Schubert, have been arguing for since the beginning of this year.

Today, Salo cited precedents set forth by other LSC adoption vote Articles. He said, “R-21 moves article 604.3 into compliance with article 604.1 (which speaks to club members LSC affiliation, which requires a simple majority) 604.2 (which addresses changes in LSC territory, which again requires a simple majority) and also 604.4 (which addresses the merging of two contiguous LCS) all of which speak to the application of majority rule in making significant change in LSC affiliation.

We want 604.3 to be in compliance with these other three articles.”

After the motion was denied this morning, Article 604.3 still requires “two-thirds of the number of Club Members in a contiguous area [to] wish to form a new and independent LSC” and for the House of Delegates to approve that change by a two-thirds majority vote. Only then, will the proposed formation of the new LSC be submitted to the Chair of the USA Swimming Rules and Regulations.