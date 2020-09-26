Maine Swimming Hall of Famer Emily Caras Snyder Dies at 33 From Cardiac Arrest

Maine Swimming Hall of Fame member Emily Caras Snyder died on September 17th from cardiac arrest. She was 33.

In 2018, Caras was inducted into the Main Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame. At Cape Elizabeth High School, she was a 5-time state record breaker who was once ranked #1 nationally in her age group in the 200 free and 200 fly.

She went on to swim collegiately at Cornell where she broke school records in the 200 free, 200 fly, and on 400 and 800 free relays. She still ranks 5th all-time in program history in the 200 fly.

Today, 10 years after completing her swimming career, Caras still holds 37 Maine Swimming LSC Records.

During a gap year between high school and college, she completed two National Outdoor Leadership School programs and ran her first marathon.

At Cornell, she was named to the 400 Club, which is an honor for varsity athletes who achieve a 4.0 GPA.

After college, Caras Snyder, a nutrition major in college, worked at the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) from 2011 through 2016, and from 2016 through 2018 worked for the Pew Charitable Trusts. There, she advocated for improved oversight of compounding pharmacies in the UNited States.

In 2018, she and her husband Charley, who she met at Cornell, move to Brooklyn, where she began working for God’s Love We Deliver, a non-profit that delivers over 10,000 medically-tailored meals to chronically ill individuals every day.

Emily gave birth to twin daughters Olivia and Caroline on July 18, 2019

A celebration of life for Caras Snyder will be held at a future date when it is safe for friends and family to gather in the context of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emily’s name to: the Center for Science in the Public Interest, 1220 L Street NW, Suite 300, Washington, DC 20005 (or online at cspinet.org/Emily); God’s Love We Deliver, c/o Development Department, 166 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10013 (or online at glwd.org); or the Southern California Food Allergy Institute (a cutting edge research institute and medical practice that helps children overcome food allergies), 701 E. 28th Street, Suite 419, Long Beach, CA 90806 (or online at socalfoodallergy.org).