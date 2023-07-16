Kyle Chalmers Drops 100 Fly to Focus on 100 Free at World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
Australian Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers is dropping the 100 butterfly from his lineup at the 2023 World Championships to focus on the 100 freestyle, now the only individual event on his schedule next week in Fukuoka, Japan.
The 25-year-old Chalmers placed 2nd in the 100 fly at Aussie Trials last month with a time of 51.61, more than a second faster than the 52.70 he put up at last year’s World Championships en route to a 22nd-place finish in prelims. He’s replaced by third-place finisher Shaun Champion, who was already entered in the 50 fly.
Chalmers is slated for an epic showdown with 18-year-old world record holder David Popovici in the 100 free.
Also tweaking their Worlds program was fellow Aussie freestyle star Mollie O’Callaghan, who dropped the 100 back from her lineup. The 19-year-old was ranked fourth in the world this season with a 58.42 from last month, but she also reportedly dislocated her knee last month. O’Callaghan is still entered individually in the 100 free, where she’s the defending champion, as well as the 200 free and 5o back.
O’Callaghan is replaced in the 100 back by 2015 Worlds silver medalist Madi Wilson, who placed third in the prelims of Aussie Trials last month with a 59.80. It will be the only individual event at this year’s Worlds for the 29-year-old Wilson.
He was never going to be in serious contention in the 100BF and given his heavy relay duties the decision makes sense. However, he does have a tendency to drop events, whether it be at the Australian trials or major Championships.
Kyle’s PB is 51.37 from last year’s trials
Madi was 3rd in prelim, didn’t compete in finals
…But heats of the 100 fly don’t even start until the day after finals of the 100 free…
Chalmers’ priorities are maximizing his result in the 100 free (hopefully winning his first gold at Worlds) and maximizing the results of Australian relays: 4×200 free and 4×100 free mixed collide with the 100 fly rounds; moreover Chalmers want to be at his best also for the 4×100 medley the last day of competition.
