Kyle Chalmers Drops 100 Fly to Focus on 100 Free at World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 23 to 30, 2023

Fukuoka, Japan

Marine Messe Fukuoka

LCM (50m)

Meet Central

Preview Index

Entry Book

Check out the official entry book here.

Australian Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers is dropping the 100 butterfly from his lineup at the 2023 World Championships to focus on the 100 freestyle, now the only individual event on his schedule next week in Fukuoka, Japan.

The 25-year-old Chalmers placed 2nd in the 100 fly at Aussie Trials last month with a time of 51.61, more than a second faster than the 52.70 he put up at last year’s World Championships en route to a 22nd-place finish in prelims. He’s replaced by third-place finisher Shaun Champion, who was already entered in the 50 fly.

Chalmers is slated for an epic showdown with 18-year-old world record holder David Popovici in the 100 free.

Also tweaking their Worlds program was fellow Aussie freestyle star Mollie O’Callaghan, who dropped the 100 back from her lineup. The 19-year-old was ranked fourth in the world this season with a 58.42 from last month, but she also reportedly dislocated her knee last month. O’Callaghan is still entered individually in the 100 free, where she’s the defending champion, as well as the 200 free and 5o back.

O’Callaghan is replaced in the 100 back by 2015 Worlds silver medalist Madi Wilson, who placed third in the prelims of Aussie Trials last month with a 59.80. It will be the only individual event at this year’s Worlds for the 29-year-old Wilson.