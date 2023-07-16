14-Year-Old Owen Ekk Goes 1:53 in the 200 LCM Free; Moves Into Top 10 in US History

2023 Florida Summer Age Group Championships NORTH

July 13-16, 2023

FAST Swim Center, Ocala, Florida

Long Course Meters (Prelims/Finals)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 Fl Summer Age Group Championships NORTH”

In a weekend that has seen a lot of impressive 200 frees at summer championships around the country, perhaps the most impressive came out of Ocala, Florida, where 14-year-old Owen Ekk of the ATAC swim club in Tallahassee posted a 1:53.53 in prelims and a 1:53.54 in finals.

The time in prelims ranks him 8th all-time in the American 13-14 age group.

Top 10 All-Time, US 13-14 Boys, 200 LCM Free

Luka Mijatovic, Pleasanton Seahawks – 1:50.60 Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics – 1:51.27 Maximus Williamson, North Texas Nadadores – 1:53.04 Dare Rose, Scarlet Aquatics – 1:53.30 Aldan Johnston, Lakeside Swim Team – 1:53.31/Trey Freeman, Unattached – 1:53.31 Tom Kremer, Unattached – 1:53.52 Owen Ekk, ATAC – 1:53.53 Nick Silverthorn, Pleasanton Seahawks – 1:53.54 Wyatt Davis, Carmel Swim Club – 1:53.57

So far, with one finals session remaining, Ekk also has wins in the 50 free (23.88), 400 free (4:00.57), and is the top seed headed toward finals in the 100 free (52.59) and 200 back (2:11.28).

All-time ranks in the age group in those events: