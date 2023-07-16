Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

14-Year-Old Owen Ekk Goes 1:53 in the 200 LCM Free; Moves Into Top 10 in US History

2023 Florida Summer Age Group Championships NORTH

  • July 13-16, 2023
  • FAST Swim Center, Ocala, Florida
  • Long Course Meters (Prelims/Finals)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2023 Fl Summer Age Group Championships NORTH”

In a weekend that has seen a lot of impressive 200 frees at summer championships around the country, perhaps the most impressive came out of Ocala, Florida, where 14-year-old Owen Ekk of the ATAC swim club in Tallahassee posted a 1:53.53 in prelims and a 1:53.54 in finals.

The time in prelims ranks him 8th all-time in the American 13-14 age group.

Top 10 All-Time, US 13-14 Boys, 200 LCM Free

  1. Luka Mijatovic, Pleasanton Seahawks – 1:50.60
  2. Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics – 1:51.27
  3. Maximus Williamson, North Texas Nadadores – 1:53.04
  4. Dare Rose, Scarlet Aquatics – 1:53.30
  5. Aldan Johnston, Lakeside Swim Team – 1:53.31/Trey Freeman, Unattached – 1:53.31
  7. Tom Kremer, Unattached – 1:53.52
  8. Owen Ekk, ATAC – 1:53.53
  9. Nick Silverthorn, Pleasanton Seahawks – 1:53.54
  10. Wyatt Davis, Carmel Swim Club – 1:53.57

So far, with one finals session remaining, Ekk also has wins in the 50 free (23.88), 400 free (4:00.57), and is the top seed headed toward finals in the 100 free (52.59) and 200 back (2:11.28).

All-time ranks in the age group in those events:

  • 50 free – 12th
  • 100 free – 16th (one spot behind Caeleb Dressel)
  • 400 free – 10th

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!