Margaret Dickinson, 13, Earns Summer Jr. Nationals Cut on Day 3 of Des Moines Sectional

2023 CENTRAL ZONE NORTH SUMMER CHAMPIONSHIPS – DES MOINES

July 13-16, 2023

Wellmark YMCA, Des Moines, IA

LCM (50 meters)

Day 3 of the 2023 Summer Sectional in Des Moines is now in the books. The 3rd day of the meet featured the 200 back, 400 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly.

The Saturday night finals session kicked off with the women’s 200 back, where Aquajets Swim team 16-year-old Grace Rabb won convincingly with a 2:15.74. Entering the meet with a personal best of 2:18.39, Rabb first clocked a PB in prelims with a 2:17.70. That prelims swim marked a new Summer Junior Nationals cut for Rabb. The Summer Junior Nationals cut stands at 2:18.29. In finals last night, Rabb went on to take 2 more seconds off her time from prelims.

YMCA of greater Des Moines/DSMY Marlins 19-year-old Jessi Wigham came in 2nd last night in 2:17.37, marking a huge personal best. Wigham, a South Carolina recruit, came into the meet with a personal best of 2:22.13, which she had swum in the summer of 2018, back when she was 14 years old.

The women’s 200 back also saw Schroeder Y 13-year-old Margaret Dickinson come in 3rd with a 2:18.24. Dickinson had just swum her personal best of 2:22.14 towards the end of June, then took nearly 4 seconds off that time yesterday. Moreover, the 13-year-old also picked up the Summer Junior Nationals cut in the process.

Wisconsin’s Michael Long picked up a win in the men’s 200 back last night with a 2:04.18. Long has a personal best of 2:03.51, which he swam last summer, however, his 2:04.18 does mark a season best. South Metro Storm 16-year-old Ethan Kosin came in 2nd with a 2:05.89. That time came in just off Kosin’s lifetime best of 2:05.82, which he swam in May at the Gopher Invite.

Behind Long and Kosin was another pair of swimmers picking up Summer Junior Nationals cuts in the event. Fox Valley Swim Team’s Tyler Bardak, 16, took 3rd last night in 2:06.12. That marks a huge new lifetime best, as he entered the meet with a PB of 2:09.61. Additionally, he cleared the Summer Junior Nationals cut of 2:06.99 with the performance. Meanwhile, FMC Aquatic Club 15-year-old Velizar Filipov came in 4th last night with a 2:06.18. His race marked an even larger personal best than Bardak’s as Filipov entered the meet with a best time of 2:11.66, which he swam last August. Of course, Filipov also picked up the Summer Juniors cut with the swim.

Gold Medal Swim Club 14-year-old Paige Downey earned a victory in the women’s 400 free last night, tearing to a new personal best of 4:20.39. That swam came in a little over 2 seconds under her previous best time of 4:22.61, which she swam in June at the Sun Devil Open at Arizona State. With the performance, Downey also earned a new Summer Junior Nationals cut last night. The women’s 400 free cut is 4:21.39.

In a thrilling race, Gold Medal Swim Club 18-year-old Trey Hesser won the men’s 400 free in 3:58.74, touching out Quinn Cynor (3:58.91), a rising junior at Wyoming. Hesser got out to the early lead, splitting 56.80 on the first 100m to Cynor’s 57.54. Hesser would then grow the lead by another 0.10 seconds on the second 100m. On the back half of the race, Cynor began reeling Hesser back in, cutting into his lead by 0.45 seconds on the third 100m. Still facing a small deficit, Cynor managed to put together a blistering 58.80 on the final 100m, but Hesser responded to the burst as well, splitting 59.02 coming home. Though Cynor out-split Hesser once again on the last 100, Hesser was able to hold on to get his hand on the wall first.

For Hesser, the swim marked a personal best by about half a second. He entered the meet with a PB of 4:59.34, which he swam at Summer Junior Nationals last August. Meanwhile, it was a massive performance for Cynor, marking his first time under 4:00 in the event. Cynor came into the meet with a top time of 4:00.66, which he swam last summer.

Elmbrook Swim Club’s Lucy Thomas, 17, took the women’s 100 breast in 1:08.66 last night. While the swim came in off Thomas’ personal best of 1:07.63, it does mark a new season best for the rising breaststroke star.

Aquajets 18-year-old Charlie Egeland won the men’s 100 breast in 1:02.11 last night. The swims mark a new season best for the Yale recruit, however, he has a lifetime best of 1:01.80, which he swam at U.S. Nationals last summer.

Another Elmbrook Swim Club swimmer, Campbell Stoll, took the women’s 100 fly last night. Stoll, 18, won the race in 1:00.60 after swimming a 1:00.28 in prelims yesterday. The Texas recruit has a career best of 1:00.10 in the LCM 100 fly.

Speaking of Texas, rising sophomore Alec Filipovic, who is competing for his home club of St Charles Swim Team, won the men’s 100 fly in 54.17 last night. That swim came in just off his personal best of 53.95, which he swam last month.