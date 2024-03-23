Japan’s Daiya Seto Earns Olympic Qualification At The 11th Hour

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day six of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials saw 29-year-old Daiya Seto come up big.

The 2016 Olympic medalist fired off a time of 1:56.87 to take the men’s 200m IM and qualify for the Paris Games at the 11th hour.

The 2IM represented Seto’s final chance at Olympic selection, having come up short in his earlier events of the 400m IM and 200m fly.

His sub-1:57 outing checked in as a season-best, overtaking the 1:57.54 from placing 4th at last month’s World Championships. He owns a lifetime best of 1:55.55, a result turned in at the 2020 FINA Champions Series.

The silver medalist in the 200m IM tonight, So Ogata, fell painstakingly shy of the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF)-mandated qualification time of 1:57.51. He notched an effort of 1:57.52 to come within .01 of what he needed to join Seto on the roster.

Seto’s performance tonight raises his world ranking to #4, as he slides ahead of American Carson Foster’s (1:56.97) time from the World Championships last month.

Japanese Individual Olympic Qualifiers Through Day 3 of Trials