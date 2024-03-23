Adriano Arioti Remains Undefeated in 2024 After 100 Fly Win at Christiansburg Sectionals

2024 SPEEDO SPRING SECTIONALS – CHRISTIANSBURG, VIRGINIA

Adriano Arioti of the Rockville Montgomery Swim Club led the highlights on day 2 of the 2024 Speedo Spring Sectionals meet in Christiansburg, Virginia, leading a group of high school state champions from across the eastern seaboard to victories on Friday.

With many of the region’s best swimmers in Florida for the NCSA Junior Nationals, this is a relatively-small sectional site, but there were still some big results on Friday evening.

That included the 17-year-old Harvard commit Arioti winning the 100 fly in 46.63, clearing the field by over a second. Besides being his best time by a quarter second, it continues a huge run of swimming for Arioti (who himself won the 200 fly and 200 back at last year’s NCSA Championships). In February, the Georgetown Day School senior won three consecutive high school crowns: the 200 IM and 100 back at the WMPSSDL Championship, the 200 IM and 100 back at the Metro Championship, and the 200 IM and 100 free at the DCSAA Championship.

Now he’s added a win at Sectionals to keep his undefeated streak alive in 2024 (including two wins at a club meet in January).

Harvard’s best time this season in the 100 fly was freshman David Schmitt in 46.42, so Arioti is already within reach of making an immediate impact for the Crimson.

Kade Snyder finished 2nd in 47.89.

In the girls’ race, 16-year-old Alaina Sheets from the Hampton Dolphins in the northern Philadelphia suburbs won in 54.57 – knocking 1.3 seconds off her lifetime best. She swam at the Pennsylvania High School State Championship meet last weekend, where she was 2nd in the 100 back (55.06) and 3rd in the 200 IM (2:02.61). Her best 100 fly coming into this meet was a 55.87 from Winter Juniors – East in December.

Her 54.57 would have been easily-2nd place at that PIAA 2A (small schools) state meet.

After Delawarean swimmers dominated distance on day 1 of the meet, they kept that trend alive on Friday with wins in the girls’ 200 free (18-year-old Rachel Bockrath in 1:49.41) and the girls’ 400 IM (15-year-old Cailin Maley in 4:27.80).

That swim for Maley is a personal best by over three seconds, clearing a 4:32-low she swam in December.

Other Day 2 Winners and Highlights