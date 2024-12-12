Ilya Kharun Ties Championship Record, #2 Swim Ever For First World Title In Men’s 200 Fly

2024 Short Course World Championships

Ilya Kharun pulled ahead of Alberto Razzetti on the last 25 of the men’s 200 butterfly to snag gold at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, claiming the first world title of his career.

Kharun touched in a time of 1:48.24, tying the World Championship Record set by Daiya Seto in 2018, which also stands the second-fastest swim in history. Only Tomoru Honda, who holds the world record at 1:46.85, has been faster than the 1:48.24 produced by Seto and now Kharun.

Split Comparison – Three Fastest Swims Ever

Honda, 2022 Seto, 2018 Kharun, 2024 24.29 24.00 24.26 51.39 (27.10) 51.39 (27.39) 51.71 (27.45) 1:18.83 (27.44) 1:19.29 (27.90) 1:19.91 (28.20) 1:46.85 (28.02) 1:48.24 (28.95) 1:48.24 (28.33)

The 19-year-old Kharun also smashed the Canadian Record, which he established in this morning’s prelims in Budapest at 1:50.11. Coming into the day, he held the National Record at 1:50.86, set at the 2022 SC Worlds where he finished eighth.

At the 2022 SC Worlds, South African Chad Le Clos‘ won gold and set a new Commonwealth Record of 1:48.27, which is another record Kharun took ownership of on Thursday.

Split Comparison – Commonwealth Record

Le Clos, 2022 Kharun, 2024 24.42 24.26 52.39 (27.97) 51.71 (27.45) 1:20.49 (28.10) 1:19.91 (28.20) 1:48.27 (27.78) 1:48.24 (28.33)

Adding to his record accolades, Kharun also took down the Americas Record of 1:48.66, which was previously held by American Tom Shields (2020).

Split Comparison – Americas/CAN Records

Shields, 2020 Kharun, 2022 Kharun, 2024 24.42 25.43 24.26 52.01 (27.59) 54.10 (28.67) 51.71 (27.45) 1:20.08 (28.07) 1:22.68 (28.58) 1:19.91 (28.20) 1:48.66 (28.58) 1:50.86 (28.18) 1:48.24 (28.33)

Kharun’s victory in the 200 fly completed a Canadian sweep in the event, as Summer McIntosh won gold and broke the world record in the women’s event shortly before the men’s race.

FLOAT LIKE A BUTTERFLY Summer McIntosh 200m fly gold

Ilya Kharun 200m fly gold Canada has now 9 medals at the worlds in Budapest. Sensational swimming by these two teenage superstars. pic.twitter.com/jFoB0Lv0aS — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) December 12, 2024

While Kharun’s swim tied for the second-fastest performance ever, we also saw the ninth-fastest time ever produced by Razzetti, who set a new European Record of 1:48.64 to claim silver.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 200 Butterfly (SCM)

Razzetti moves to #5 on the all-time performers’ list, while Poland’s Krzysztof Chmielewski, who won bronze, moves to #9 in history.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 200 Butterfly (SCM)

Kharun has had a standout year in the 200 fly, also winning Olympic bronze in the event in Paris and claiming the NCAA title this past March to conclude his freshman year at Arizona State.

He’s been on fire thus far in Budapest, having won silver and moved to #3 all-time in the 50 fly on Wednesday, and shortly after, dropping the fastest 50 fly split in history (20.73) to help push Canada to silver in the mixed 4×50 medley relay.