ICYMI: 11-Yr-Old Yu Zidi Clocks 4:30.21 SCM 400 IM At Chinese Nationals

2024 CHINESE SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

The 2024 Chinese Short Course Nationals took place from Tuesday, September 24th through Sunday, September 29th in Wuhan, China.

With several Asian Records dropping by the wayside, including in the men’s 50m breast and women’s 100m breast, some readers may have missed a monster swim by 11-year-old Yu Zidi.

Yu, whose birth date is unknown aside from that it’s ‘October 2012’, fired off a time of 4:30.21 to take the women’s 400m IM national title.

Yu beat the field by well over a second, with Zheng Huiyu posting 4:32.07 as the runner-up and Qu Jianing logging 4:33.67 for bronze.

Splits for Yu’s 4:30.21 included:

Distance Split 100m 1:00.17 200m 1:08.67 300m 1:19.73 400m 1:01.64

This outing rendered Yu the 7th-fastest Chinese performer of all time and by far the youngest. The national record sits at the 4:23.33 Olympic champion Ye Shiwen put on the books as a 16-year-old at the 2012 Short Course World Championships.

For additional perspective, Yu would have finished in 5th place at the 2022 Short Course World Championships.

You can read more about this rising star via previous posts: