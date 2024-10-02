14 Sam Wolf Sends Verbal To Indiana For Fall 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wisconsin state champion Sam Wolf has announced his verbal commitment to Indiana University for the fall of 2026.

Wolf, SwimSwam’s 14th-ranked recruit in the boys’ high school class of 2026, hails from Middleton, Wisconsin, attending Middleton High School and training with the Badger Aquatics Club.

I’m excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Indiana University. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for their support. I’d also like to thank Coach Ray and Coach John along with the rest of the IU team for this incredible opportunity. Go Hoosiers!!⚪️🔴

The 16-year-old brings a valuable skillset to the table for Indiana, owning an elite ability in the sprint freestyle events to go along with one of the best 200 IMs in his class.

Wolf is one of just three swimmers in the class sub-1:48 in the 200 IM, having produced a lifetime best of 1:47.97 en route to winning the WIAA Boys Division 1 state title in February. He also won the 100 free at the meet in a lifetime best of 44.80.

One week later, Wolf established his current 200 free best time of 1:38.04 at the Wisconsin SC Senior Championships, winning the title, and set his 50 free best of 20.40 this past August at the Madison All City Swim Meet.

During his freshman year of high school, he was 3rd in the 200 IM (1:48.22) and 4th in the 100 breast (55.55) at the state championships.

Wolf’s Best Times (SCY):

50 free: 20.40

100 free: 44.80

200 free: 1:38.04

200 IM: 1:47.97

100 breast: 55.55

Although Wolf’s best time in the 100 breast in short course isn’t quite on par with his free and 200 IM times, what he showed this summer indicates it will be a focus moving forward as he prepares for his career at Indiana, the most renowned breaststroke school in the nation.

At the NCSA Summer Championships in July, Wolf rocketed to victory in the 50 breast in a time of 27.96, and he also set a new best of 1:04.62 in the 100 breast. He was on fire all meet, adding bests in the 50 free (23.02), 100 free (51.60), 50 fly (24.97) and 200 IM (2:08.77).

As a swimmer with breaststroke ability who can contribute on free relays, Indiana seems to be the perfect fit for Wolf.

The Hoosiers have been one of the top teams in the nation for several years, coming off a 4th-place finish at the Men’s NCAA Championships and winning their third consecutive Big Ten title.

Wolf joins free sprinter Brody Engelstad in Indiana’s recruiting class of 2026.

