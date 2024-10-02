Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Short Course Championships: Photo Vault #2

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Australian Short Course Championships concluded over the weekend with the official 24-strong roster for this December’s Short Course Championships revealed shortly after that.

Review the key performances from each day via the bullet-pointed recaps above. But also re-live some of the action via a collection of photos taken by Emma Newton (Instagram: @newton.nrg) throughout the competition.

 

Lani Pallister, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Lani Pallister, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Lani Pallister, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Joshua Yong, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Joshua Yong, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Joshua Yong, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Joshua Yong, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Tara Kinder, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Tara Kinder, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Isaac Cooper, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Isaac Cooper, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Isaac Cooper, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Harrison Turner, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Harrison Turner, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Elizabeth Dekkers, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Elizabeth Dekkers, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Elizabeth Dekkers, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Kaylee McKeown, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Kaylee McKeown, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Kaylee McKeown, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Kaylee McKeown, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

David Schlicht, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

David Schlicht, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Ahmed Kelly, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Alec Mander, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Lani Pallister, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Lani Pallister, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Matt Temple, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Alexandria Perkins, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

Alexandria Perkins, Emma Newton, @newton.nrg

 

