8 Newcomers Highlight Australian Roster For 2024 Short Course World Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Australian Short Course Championships concluded over the weekend, representing an opportunity to qualify for December’s Short Course World Championships.

While roster priority went to individual medalists at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, several up-and-coming stars made their marks in South Australia, racing to berths on the 24-strong lineup named for Budapest.

All told, 8 Aussies will be making their senior international roster debuts, including Ed Sommerville, the 19-year-old Brisbane Grammar ace who downed Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy‘s national record in the men’s 200m free.

17-year-old Milla Jansen also made the cut, with the Bond athlete turning in a new national age record en route to winning the women’s 100m free.

Of the roster for Budapest, World Short Course campaign head coach Simon Cusack said, “The World Short Course has traditionally been a great opportunity for swimmers transitioning from junior to senior level.”

“The World Short Course meet presents a great opportunity for our younger swimmers to learn from established Dolphins – this is a springboard meet ahead of the World Championships in Singapore next year.

“It’s a learning opportunity for younger athletes to learn how to travel, become more resilient and perform when it matters most in an unfamiliar environment including time zones, weather and diet.

“In particular, Ed Sommerville’s performances here in Adelaide are a credit to his perseverance and determination after dislocating his shoulder before Olympic Trials and to come back and break a national record – held by Cam McEvoy – is inspiring.”

Of the 8 individual medalists from Paris (Meg Harris, Mollie O’Callaghan, Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown, Cameron McEvoy, Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington, and Zac Stubblety-Cook), only Harris, McKeown and Winnington are electing to compete in December.

Athletes First Name Surname Club Iona Anderson UWA West Coast WA Joshua Collett Bond QLD Isaac Cooper St Andrews QLD Elizabeth Dekkers Chandler QLD Joshua Edwards-Smith Griffith QLD Maximillian Giuliani Miami QLD Bella Grant Trinity NSW Kayla Hardy Cruiz ACT Meg Harris Rackley QLD Milla Jansen Bond QLD Moesha Johnson Griffith QLD Tara Kinder Melbourne Vicentre VIC Tiana Kritzinger Rackley QLD Kaylee McKeown Griffith QLD Leah Neale Rackley QLD Lani Pallister Griffith QLD Alexandria Perkins USC Spartans QLD Lily Price Rackley QLD Enoch Robb All Saints QLD David Schlicht MLC Aquatic VIC Edward Sommerville Brisbane Grammar QLD Matthew Temple Marion SA Elijah Winnington St Peters QLD Joshua Yong UWA West Coast WA