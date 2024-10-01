Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

8 Newcomers Highlight Australian Roster For 2024 Short Course World Championships

2024 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Australian Short Course Championships concluded over the weekend, representing an opportunity to qualify for December’s Short Course World Championships.

While roster priority went to individual medalists at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, several up-and-coming stars made their marks in South Australia, racing to berths on the 24-strong lineup named for Budapest.

All told, 8 Aussies will be making their senior international roster debuts, including Ed Sommerville, the 19-year-old Brisbane Grammar ace who downed Olympic champion Cameron McEvoy‘s national record in the men’s 200m free.

17-year-old Milla Jansen also made the cut, with the Bond athlete turning in a new national age record en route to winning the women’s 100m free.

Of the roster for Budapest, World Short Course campaign head coach Simon Cusack said, “The World Short Course has traditionally been a great opportunity for swimmers transitioning from junior to senior level.”

“The World Short Course meet presents a great opportunity for our younger swimmers to learn from established Dolphins – this is a springboard meet ahead of the World Championships in Singapore next year.

“It’s a learning opportunity for younger athletes to learn how to travel, become more resilient and perform when it matters most in an unfamiliar environment including time zones, weather and diet.

“In particular, Ed Sommerville’s performances here in Adelaide are a credit to his perseverance and determination after dislocating his shoulder before Olympic Trials and to come back and break a national record – held by Cam McEvoy – is inspiring.”

Of the 8 individual medalists from Paris (Meg HarrisMollie O’CallaghanAriarne TitmusKaylee McKeownCameron McEvoyKyle ChalmersElijah Winnington, and Zac Stubblety-Cook), only Harris, McKeown and Winnington are electing to compete in December.

Athletes
First Name Surname Club
Iona Anderson UWA West Coast WA
Joshua Collett Bond QLD
Isaac Cooper St Andrews QLD
Elizabeth Dekkers Chandler QLD
Joshua Edwards-Smith Griffith QLD
Maximillian Giuliani Miami QLD
Bella Grant Trinity NSW
Kayla Hardy Cruiz ACT
Meg Harris Rackley QLD
Milla Jansen Bond QLD
Moesha Johnson Griffith QLD
Tara Kinder Melbourne Vicentre VIC
Tiana Kritzinger Rackley QLD
Kaylee McKeown Griffith QLD
Leah Neale Rackley QLD
Lani Pallister Griffith QLD
Alexandria Perkins USC Spartans QLD
Lily Price Rackley QLD
Enoch Robb All Saints QLD
David Schlicht MLC Aquatic VIC
Edward Sommerville Brisbane Grammar QLD
Matthew Temple Marion SA
Elijah Winnington St Peters QLD
Joshua Yong UWA West Coast WA

 

Coaches
Simon Cusack Head Coach
Ben Higson WAIS WA
Craig Jackson Melb Vicentre VIC
Bobby Jovanovich Brisbane Grammar QLD
Janelle Pallister Griffith QLD

0
