Fukuoka 2023, Day 5 North America Recap: Summer Time Is Back And Better Than Ever

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Before the start of the 2023 World Championships, the spotlight was bright on 16-year-old Summer McIntosh.

McIntosh was lauded as the best swimmer in the world and had a chance to win four gold medals in her individual events. Prior to even jumping in the water, she was a heavy favorite to win the title of female swimmer of the meet.

The first race of McIntosh’s meet, the 400 free, was always going to be her biggest challenge. She was going to be facing Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky, two of the biggest names in swimming. However, she was coming into the race as the World Record holder and was still expected to win.

However, things didn’t work in McIntosh’s way in the 400 free. She stayed close with Titmus for the first half of the race, but faded hard on the back half. She ended up going a 3:59.94 and finishing off the podium, while Titmus rocketed home to break her world record. To rub more salt into the wound, she also led off Canada’s 4×100 free relay in a time of 54.99, off her best time of 54.39.

Two bad swims on the biggest stage in the world could have easily broken anyone, especially someone as young as McIntosh. But she knew that she still had more racing ahead of her, and chose to move on instead of sulking over what had happened in the past.

“Obviously, I’m not overly happy with that race,” McIntosh told CBC after her 400 free. “But coming out of every race, I know there’s a lot to learn, good or bad. I’m just going to try to gain a lot of momentum heading into Paris next year and hopefully, I can find my groove again.”

“Everyone has off races and that’s where I think you learn the most. That’s what I’m trying to do—move forward….huge congrats to Ariarne for breaking the World record…seeing people push the boundaries of the sport is always inspiring, and it shows that if that person can do it, maybe I can do it too.”

After a day off, McIntosh found her groove back again in the 200 free. She went a best time of 1:53.67, taking a bronze medal and breaking her own World Junior Record. It was a step in the right direction and also showed off her endurance—around 52 minutes later, she raced the semi-finals of the 200 fly and qualified for the finals in second.

The 200 fly would end up being McIntosh’s shining moment. Although she came into the meet nearly a second slower than top seed Regan Smith, she dominated the race from start to finish and won by 1.4 seconds. Her time was yet again another personal best and world junior record—a 2:04.06 that had her tied with Jia Liuyang as the fifth-fastest performer of all time. Later on towards the end of the session, she also split 1:53.97 on Canada’s 4×200 free relay to help them finish fifth.

McIntosh’s 200 fly wasn’t just a big moment for her, but also a big moment for her nation—she had won Canada’s first gold medal of these World Championships. Now, all she has left is the 400 IM, which is arguably her best event. If she wins gold in the 400 IM, she will have won her fourth Worlds gold, which will make her the Canadian swimmer with the most Worlds gold medals (right now, she’s tied with Kylie Masse at the top).

In just five days, McIntosh was able to move on from the disappointment of a fourth-place finish and start anew, which resulted in two best times, two World Junior records, a bronze medal, and a World Championship title.

The incredible turnaround of McIntosh should be a lesson to all swimmers—one bad swim is not the end of the world, and it’s never too late to make things better.

Other North American Highlights: