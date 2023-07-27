Fukuoka 2023, Day 5 North America Recap: Summer Time Is Back And Better Than Ever

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
- WORLD CHAMPS WATCH PARTY – DAILY
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Entry Book
- Live Results (Omega)
- Day 1 Prelims Live Recap | Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
- Day 5 Prelims Live Recap | Day 5 Finals Live Recap
Before the start of the 2023 World Championships, the spotlight was bright on 16-year-old Summer McIntosh.
McIntosh was lauded as the best swimmer in the world and had a chance to win four gold medals in her individual events. Prior to even jumping in the water, she was a heavy favorite to win the title of female swimmer of the meet.
The first race of McIntosh’s meet, the 400 free, was always going to be her biggest challenge. She was going to be facing Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky, two of the biggest names in swimming. However, she was coming into the race as the World Record holder and was still expected to win.
However, things didn’t work in McIntosh’s way in the 400 free. She stayed close with Titmus for the first half of the race, but faded hard on the back half. She ended up going a 3:59.94 and finishing off the podium, while Titmus rocketed home to break her world record. To rub more salt into the wound, she also led off Canada’s 4×100 free relay in a time of 54.99, off her best time of 54.39.
Two bad swims on the biggest stage in the world could have easily broken anyone, especially someone as young as McIntosh. But she knew that she still had more racing ahead of her, and chose to move on instead of sulking over what had happened in the past.
“Obviously, I’m not overly happy with that race,” McIntosh told CBC after her 400 free. “But coming out of every race, I know there’s a lot to learn, good or bad. I’m just going to try to gain a lot of momentum heading into Paris next year and hopefully, I can find my groove again.”
“Everyone has off races and that’s where I think you learn the most. That’s what I’m trying to do—move forward….huge congrats to Ariarne for breaking the World record…seeing people push the boundaries of the sport is always inspiring, and it shows that if that person can do it, maybe I can do it too.”
After a day off, McIntosh found her groove back again in the 200 free. She went a best time of 1:53.67, taking a bronze medal and breaking her own World Junior Record. It was a step in the right direction and also showed off her endurance—around 52 minutes later, she raced the semi-finals of the 200 fly and qualified for the finals in second.
The 200 fly would end up being McIntosh’s shining moment. Although she came into the meet nearly a second slower than top seed Regan Smith, she dominated the race from start to finish and won by 1.4 seconds. Her time was yet again another personal best and world junior record—a 2:04.06 that had her tied with Jia Liuyang as the fifth-fastest performer of all time. Later on towards the end of the session, she also split 1:53.97 on Canada’s 4×200 free relay to help them finish fifth.
McIntosh’s 200 fly wasn’t just a big moment for her, but also a big moment for her nation—she had won Canada’s first gold medal of these World Championships. Now, all she has left is the 400 IM, which is arguably her best event. If she wins gold in the 400 IM, she will have won her fourth Worlds gold, which will make her the Canadian swimmer with the most Worlds gold medals (right now, she’s tied with Kylie Masse at the top).
In just five days, McIntosh was able to move on from the disappointment of a fourth-place finish and start anew, which resulted in two best times, two World Junior records, a bronze medal, and a World Championship title.
The incredible turnaround of McIntosh should be a lesson to all swimmers—one bad swim is not the end of the world, and it’s never too late to make things better.
Other North American Highlights:
- America’s Regan Smtih won two medals in one night, taking bronze in the 200 fly and silver in the 50 back.
- Canada’s Kylie Masse and Ingrid Wilm finished fourth and sixth respectively in the 50 back, while America’s Katharine Berkoff was sandwiched in between them in fifth.
- Americans Matt Fallon and Josh Matheny both qualified for the final of the men’s 200 breast. In the men’s 200 back, America’s Ryan Murphy qualified for the final while America’s Destin Lasco and Canada’s Hugh McNeil missed out.
- America’s Kate Douglass pulled off the 100 free and 200 breast double, qualifying for the finals of both events. Her teammate Lilly King also made the final of the 200 breast.
- Jack Alexy swam a time of 47.31 to take silver in the men’s 100 free, becoming the second-fastest American ever in the 100 free. Jordan Crooks of the Cayman Islands finished seventh in a time of 47.94.
- Americans Shaine Casas and Carson Foster finished fourth and fifth respectively in the men’s 200 IM final.
- The United States team of Erin Gemmell, Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims, and Alex Shackell combined for a time of 7:41.38 to take silver in the women’s 4×200 free relay, while Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey, McIntosh, Emma O’Cronin, and Brooklyn Douthwright took fifth in 7:49.98.
How likely are some of the best swimmers to go to Doha?
It could lead to additional medals or world titles for some, although I suppose preparing for the Olympics would be more important.
On the other hand, maybe it would be beneficial to a swimmer like McIntosh. If she’s going to swim 5 individual events + relays in Paris, it may be a good idea to get practice in a meet that doesn’t really matter (because many of the top swimmers likely won’t attend), but nevertheless is a “major” meet, with semifinals.
She’s still so young and is working out the kinks. Very mature attitude toward her less-than-stellar performances, and it’s better she have them here than Paris next year. Looking forward to seeing how her career unfolds!
As Summer’s mother said on Canadian TV earlier, Summer just needs to ‘be fearless and have fun’.