Italy Breaks Through On Day 3 Of 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival

2023 EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

Day three of the European Youth Olympic Festival saw Italy breakthrough in a big way, as the nation reaped gold in both the boys’ individual 100m freestyle as well as the 4x100m freestyle relay events.

Carlos D’Ambrosio clocked a time of 49.78 to score the sole time of the 100m free field under the 50-second threshold. The 16-year-old opened in 24.30 and closed in 25.48 to establish a new Festival Record.

Behind him was Sander Soerenson of Norway who touched in 50.55 while Poland’s Przemyslaw Pietron rounded out the top 3 in 50.70.

D’Ambrosio’s performance actually represents the teen’s 3rd foray under the 50-second barrier. He owns a lifetime best of 49.75 from leading off the Italian boys’ 4x100m free relay prelim at this year’s European Junior Championships while he also owns a time of 49.84 from the final of that same race in Belgrade.

D’Ambrosio was the anchor on the boys’ 4x100m free relay later in the same session, producing a final leg of 50.00. He teamed up with Daniele Signore (52.06), Luca Antonio Scampicchio (52.08) and Alberto Ferrazza (50.80) to collectively stop the clock in a winning time of 3:29.94. The foursome beat the field by just under 3 seconds.

Turkey got on the board with another gold, courtesy of Tuncer Berk Erturk in the boys’ 200m fly. Erturk earned the only time of the field under 2:00, touching in 1:58.62. That sliced .32 off of his previous career-quickest time of 1:58.94 notched in Belgrade. He ultimately finished 5th in 1:59.85 at those European Junior Championships.

Additional Winners

Kay Lyn Loehr of Switzerland landed atop the podium in the girls’ 200m breaststroke. She notched 2:30.57 to get the edge over Italy’s Lucrezia Mancini who scored silver in 2:31.25. Nayara Pineda of Spain earned bronze in 2:31.49.

Swimming Medal Table Through Day 3 of 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival