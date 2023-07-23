Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 European Youth Olympic Festival Begins This Week From Slovenia

2023 EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

The 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival taking place in Maribor, Slovenia will see its pool swimming action get under way on Monday, July 24th, spanning through Friday, July 28th.

The EYOF is a biannual, multi-sport event in which athletes aged 14-18 can participate. Across all of 2023 EYOF, there is a total of 11 sports on the schedule, with nearly 2300 athletes ready to represent 48 different countries ready to compete

The likes of World Record holders David Popovici of Romania and Evgenia Chikunova of Russia are among the notable past participants in the elite event.

At the 2022 edition of the EYOF, Italy topped the overall swimming medal table, having brought home 20 pieces of hardware including 11 golds, 7 silvers and 2 bronze medals.

Runner-up status went to the nation of Great Britain, while Germany rounded out the top 3 performing nations in Bystrica, Slovakia.

Medal Table (Top 5) at 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival

 
Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
1  Italy (ITA) 11 7 2 20
2  Great Britain (GBR) 4 2 4 10
3  Germany (GER) 3 2 8 13
4  Spain (ESP) 3 1 0 4
5  Hungary (HUN) 2 2 4 8

0
