Hungary Tentatively On Top Of Medal Table At European Youth Olympic Festival

2023 EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

The 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival kicked off from Maribor, Slovenia, with the nation of Hungary asserting itself early on in the swimming competition.

Through two days of events, Hungary has reaped 2 total medals, including 1 gold and 1 silver to lead the medal table, with Turkey, Italy and Germany also having collected pieces of hardware thus far.

Vivien Jackl led things off for the Hungarians with a victory in the girls’ 400m IM. She clocked a time of 4:47.14 to hold over a 2-second advantage over the next-closest swimmer, Clarissa Savoldi of Italy who touched in 4:49.77. Germany’s Laura Kohlman rounded out the top 3 finishers in 4:50.69.

Jackl also scored silver in the girls’ 200m backstroke event, registering a time of 2:15.16. That finished well behind leader Aissia Prisecariu of Romania, however, who took the event in a strong 2:11.73, while Italy’s Caterina Santambrogio also landed on the podium in 2:16.61 as the silver medalist.

Turkey struck gold in the boys’ 400m freestyle, courtesy of Emir Batur Albayrak. The 16-year-old registered a mark of 3:51.29 to dominate the pack, with the next-closest swimmer represented by Hungary’s Koppany Kakuk who touched in 3:57.67.

As for Albayrak, the teen’s outing checks in as a new lifetime best, overtaking the 3:52.80 notched for gold at this past April’s Turkish Championships.

Linda Roth of Germany reaped gold in the girls’ 100m freestyle in the sole sub-56 second result of the field.

Roth clocked 55.89 to get ahead of Swedish swimmer Frida Haellkvis who touched in 56.54. Dutch racer Rosalie Reef bagged bronze in 56.61.

Roth’s time here represents her first-ever foray under the 56-second barrier, with her previous personal best resting at the 56.37 hit at May’s German Junior Championships.

Additional Winners

German Alina Baievych posted a winning time of 2:11.83 in the girls’ 200m fly, getting to the wall over 3 seconds ahead of the next-closest performer.

posted a winning time of 2:11.83 in the girls’ 200m fly, getting to the wall over 3 seconds ahead of the next-closest performer. Daniele Del Signore of Italy just out-touched Aukan Goldin of Israel in the boy’s 100m back. Del Signore touched the time pad in 55.38 while Goldin was less than a hair behind in 55.39 as the only other sub-56-second swimmer.

of Italy just out-touched of Israel in the boy’s 100m back. Del Signore touched the time pad in 55.38 while Goldin was less than a hair behind in 55.39 as the only other sub-56-second swimmer. Portugal’s Rafael Ferreira got it done for gold in the boys’ 200m breast, notching a mark of 2:15.98. British contestant Filip Nowacki fell just .07 shy of gold, settling for silver in 2:16.05.

Swimming Medal Table Through Day 2 of 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival