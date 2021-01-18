Dubai Swimmers Victoria Bergeli and Brendan Fitzpatrick Commit to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Victoria Bergeli and Brendan Fitzpatrick, who both live in Dubai, have verbally committed to the University of Michigan for 2021-22.

Victoria Bergeli

“I’m super excited and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Michigan to continue my athletic and academic career! Special shoutout to my coaches, family, and friends for all the support. GO BLUE 💙💛!!”

Bergeli, a senior at GEMS Dubai American Academy who swims for Hamilton Aquatics. She is a Norwegian citizen and has represented Norway on the Junior National Team in international competition for the last five years. She holds UAE records for 16-year-old girls in the SCM 200 free (2:01.01), 50 fly (27.47), and 100 fly (1:00.86). In 2019 she was ranked 56th in the world for 18&U girls in the 50 free with 25.93, a time she achieved in the semi-finals at LEN European Championships.

Bergeli will join Abbey Ketslakh, Annie Costello, Greta Gidley, Kate Shanley, Letitia Sim, Lindsay Flynn, and Maddie Seltzer in the Wolverines’ class of 2025.

LCM 50 free – 25.93

LCM 100 free – 58.03

SCM 200 free – 2:01.01

SCM 50 fly – 27.47

SCM 100 fly – 1:00.86

“Super stoked to announce that I am officially a Wolverine and will be continuing my academic & athletic career at the University of Michigan! 〽️ I’d like to thank my Parents, coaches friends and everyone that has played a part in getting me to this point! GO BLUE”

Fitzpatrick trains with Speedo Swim Squads and specializes in breaststroke and backstroke. He holds UAE records for 16-year-old boys in the SCM 100 breast (1:07.10) and 200 breast (2:24.20), and for 17-year-old boys in the LCM 200 back (2:16.50), 100 breast (1:05.30), 200 breast (2:20.50) and SCM 50 breast (28.08) and 100 breast (1:00.66).

LCM 100 breast – 1:01.83

LCM 200 breast – 2:16.89

LCM 200 IM – 2:10.32

Fitzpatrick also swims for the French team CN Avignon and the Canadian team Pacific Coast. He will suit up with Cameron Luarde, Connor Hunt, Gal Cohen Groumi, Jacque Wenger, and Parker Nolan in Ann Arbor next fall.

