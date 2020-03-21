Greta Gidley (2021) Changes Verbal Commitment from Alabama to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Greta Gidley, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Farmington Hills, Michigan, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Michigan’s class of 2025. This comes four months after she had made a verbal pledge to the University of Alabama for the fall of 2021.

“After a lot of thought and consideration, I could not be more excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Michigan! Thank you to my coaches and teammates, friends and family for helping me to achieve this goal. Cannot wait to fulfill my childhood dreams, Go Blue💛💙”

Gidley won the 100 free (50.53) and was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:01.53) at the 2019 MHSAA Girls D1 State Championships in November. She also anchored the 4th-place 200 free relay (22.92) and the 3rd-place 400 free relay (50.58).

Gidley currently swims club with Atlantis Swimming. Last summer, when she was still with Farmington Family YMCA, she competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 50 free (27.23), 200 free (2:08.50), and 200 IM (2:27.53). Both freestyles were lifetime bests. Since the start of her senior year in high school, the versatile Gidley has improved her PBs in the SCY 50/100/200/500/1000 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, 400 IM, and the LCM 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:00.18

50 free – 23.18

100 free – 49.58

200 free – 1:48.69

100 fly – 55.24

100 back – 57.59

100 breast – 1:05.02

Gidley will join swimmers Abbey Ketslakh, Letitia Sim, and Maddie Seltzer and diver Annie Costello in the Wolverines’ class of 2025. Her best times would have scored for Michigan in the B final of the 100 free and the C final of the 200 IM at 2020 B1G Championships. She was just a tick off in the 50 free (it took 23.10) and 200 free (it took 1:48.56).

