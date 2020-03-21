55.0/1:59 Breaststroker Eddy Tay Commits to the University of Chicago

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eddy Tay, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Fremont, California, has announced his commitment to the University of Chicago for 2020-21.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Chicago. I’d like to thank my family and friends for their love and support. Special thanks to all my coaches Joey, Alec, Abi, Tony, Carlene, and Mark Carter! Can’t wait to be apart [sic] of the UChicago family!! Go Maroons!!!🐣”

Tay is a senior at Saint Francis High School in Mountain View; he swims year-round with Alto Swim Club. He placed 7th in the 100 breast as a junior at 2019 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships. He also contributed to Saint Francis’s 200 medley relay (25.99 breast) and 400 free relay (47.90 anchor). Tay competed in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM at 2019 Winter Juniors West and finaled in both breaststroke events. Earlier this month he had an outstanding meet at Carlsbad Sectionals, finaling in the 100 free (19th), 100 back (7th), 100 breast (5th), 200 breast (4th), and 200 IM (29th). He updated his lifetime bests in the 100 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 breast.

Top SCY times:

200 breast – 1:59.85

100 breast – 55.05

200 IM – 1:50.98

400 IM – 4:01.82

200 free – 1:40.44

Chicago finished second at the 2020 UAA Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, only 16.5 points behind Emory. Tay would have been an A finalist in the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 200 free, and a B finalist in the 400 IM. Moreover, his 200 breast time would have scored top-8 in last year’s NCAA Division III Championships while his 100 breast time would have made the B final.

