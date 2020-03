Michael Phelps se une a la causa para recaudar fondos contra el COVID-19

View this post on Instagram

In order to give back during this challenging time, I’m donating a “game worn” suit cap and goggles to www.athletesrelief.org. YOU can donate for a chance to win with all proceeds going directly to the CDP’s COVID-19 Response Fund. I’m also challenging my fellow athletes to join in! Leave a comment below with a signed item you’d like to donate and we’ll add it #StrongerTogether https://pledgeit.org/phelps-relief