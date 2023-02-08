Douglass, Coll Marti & Nichols Earn ACC Swimmer of the Week Honors

Courtesy: The ACC
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Virginia’s Noah Nichols and Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti earned Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Co-Swimmers of the Week honors, while Virginia’s Kate Douglass was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week. Virginia Tech’s Noah Zawadski and North Carolina’s Alex Hart shared ACC Men’s Co-Divers of the Week honors and North Carolina’s Emily Grund earned the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week nod.
ACC MEN’S CO-SWIMMERS OF THE WEEK
Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech, Jr., Catalonia, Spain
Coll Marti recorded three first-place finishes and broke two pool records for the No. 13 Hokies at the Virginia Tech Invitational. His 51.50 time in the 100 breast broke one pool record and is the fifth fastest time in the country. He followed that up with broken pool record and first-place finish in the 200 breast with a 1:52.82 time, and another top finish in the 200 IM (1:43.56).
Noah Nichols, Virginia, Jr., Midlothian, Virginia
Nichols broke a 21-year-old pool record over the weekend at the Cavalier Invite for No. 14 Virginia, swimming a 51.44 in the 100 breast for a first-place finish and the fourth fastest time in the country. His time was just .33 seconds off the UVA school record and qualified as an NCAA “A” time.
ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK
Kate Douglass, Virginia, Sr., Pelham, N.Y.
Douglass made her mark as the only swimmer in NCAA history to swim the 200 breast under the 2:02 mark, as she improved her American Record and US Open Record with a time of 2:01.43 in time trials at the Cavalier Invite. The senior also set a UVA pool record in the 100 breast with her 50.47 mark. Both times recorded qualified as NCAA “A” times.
ACC MEN’S CO-DIVERS OF THE WEEK
Alex Hart, North Carolina, Sr., Vienna, Austria
Hart posted a 419.75 in the 3-meter event to claim first-place at the Virginia Tech Invitational, winning the event by more than 40 points. The senior also recorded 360.25 in the 1-meter for third place. Both marks qualified as NCAA zone scores.
Noah Zawadzki, Virginia Tech., R-Sr., Greensboro, N.C.
Zawadzki competed in three events for the No. 13 Hokies at the Virginia Tech Invitational, winning the platform event with a score of 374.40. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native posted two second-place finishes in the 1-meter (behind Hart) and 3-meter, with NCAA zone qualifying zone scores of 376.05 and 374.60, respectively.
ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK
Emily Grund, North Carolina, R-Sr., Keller, Texas
Grund blew the competition away at the Virginia Tech Invitational, posting her second-best score of the season in the 3-meter with 373.95. No. 18 North Carolina had a one-two podium finish as the Keller, Texas, native scored over 30 points to take first-place over her teammate with a NCAA zone qualifying mark. This is the third-straight and sixth overall weekly award for North Carolina divers.
2022-23 ACC Swimming & Diving Performers of the Week
ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 4 – Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech
Oct. 11 – Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State
Oct. 18 – Kacper Stokowski, Sr., NC State
Oct. 25 – Quintin McCarty, Fr., NC State
Nov. 1 – Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State
Nov. 8 – Matt King, Jr., Virginia
Nov. 15 – Dalton Lowe, Jr., Louisville
Nov. 22 – Abdelrahman El-Araby, Jr., Louisville
Dec. 6 – Cooper Van der Laan, Pitt
Jan. 10 – Batar Ünlü, Jr., Georgia Tech
Jan. 17 – Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech
Jan. 24 – David Curtiss, So., NC State
Jan. 31 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville; Kacper Stokowski, NC State
Feb. 7 – Carles Coll Marti, Jr., Virginia Tech; Noah Nichols, R-Sr., Virginia
ACC Men’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 4 – Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 11 – Jesco Helling, Jr., Florida State
Oct. 18 – Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 25 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina
Nov. 1 – Darwin Nolasco, Jr., Florida State
Nov. 8 – Ruben Lechuga, Jr., Georgia Tech
Nov. 15 – Dylan Reed, Sr., Pitt
Nov. 22 – Max Flory, Jr., Miami
Jan. 10 – Tazman Abramowicz, Gr., FSU
Jan. 17 – Daniel Knapp, Fr., Notre Dame; Dylan Reed, Sr., Pitt
Jan. 24 – Bayne Bennett, Sr., NC State; Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina
Jan. 31 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina
Feb. 7 – Noah Zawadski, R-Sr., Virginia Tech; Alex Hart, Sr., North Carolina
ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Oct. 4 – Grace Countie, Sr., North Carolina
Oct. 11 – Deniz Ertan, Fr., Georgia Tech
Oct. 18 – Katharine Berkoff, Sr., NC State
Oct. 25 – Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia
Nov. 1 – Julia Mansson, Fr., Florida State; Emma Atkinson, Jr., Virginia Tech
Nov. 8 – Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia
Nov. 15 – Tristen Ulett, Jr., Louisville
Nov. 22 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville
Dec. 6 – Sophie Yendell, Pitt
Jan. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville
Jan. 17 – Kennedy Noble, Fr., NC State
Jan. 24 – Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia
Jan. 31 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville; Heather MacCausland, NC State
Feb. 7 – Kate Douglass, Virginia
ACC Women’s Diver of the Week
Oct. 4 – Anna Bradescu, Jr., Georgia Tech; Izzi Mroz, Sr., Virginia Tech
Oct. 11 – Mia Vallèe, Jr., Miami
Oct. 18 – Helene Synnott, Sr., NC State
Oct. 25 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 1 – Samantha Vear, Jr., Florida State; Izzi Mroz, Gr., Virginia Tech
Nov. 8 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina
Nov. 15 – Jess Vega, So., Pitt
Nov. 22 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina
Jan. 10 – Samantha Vear, Jr., Florida State
Jan. 17 – Jen Bell, Sr., Virginia
Jan. 24 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina
Jan. 31 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina
Feb. 7 – Emily Grund, R-Sr., North Carolina
“The senior also set a UVA pool record in the 100 breast with her 50.47 mark. Both times recorded qualified as NCAA “A” times.” – 100 back, not 100 breast