Douglass, Coll Marti & Nichols Earn ACC Swimmer of the Week Honors

Courtesy: The ACC

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Virginia’s Noah Nichols and Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti earned Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Co-Swimmers of the Week honors, while Virginia’s Kate Douglass was named ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week. Virginia Tech’s Noah Zawadski and North Carolina’s Alex Hart shared ACC Men’s Co-Divers of the Week honors and North Carolina’s Emily Grund earned the ACC Women’s Diver of the Week nod.

ACC MEN’S CO-SWIMMERS OF THE WEEK

Carles Coll Marti, Virginia Tech, Jr., Catalonia, Spain

Coll Marti recorded three first-place finishes and broke two pool records for the No. 13 Hokies at the Virginia Tech Invitational. His 51.50 time in the 100 breast broke one pool record and is the fifth fastest time in the country. He followed that up with broken pool record and first-place finish in the 200 breast with a 1:52.82 time, and another top finish in the 200 IM (1:43.56).

Noah Nichols, Virginia, Jr., Midlothian, Virginia

Nichols broke a 21-year-old pool record over the weekend at the Cavalier Invite for No. 14 Virginia, swimming a 51.44 in the 100 breast for a first-place finish and the fourth fastest time in the country. His time was just .33 seconds off the UVA school record and qualified as an NCAA “A” time.

ACC WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK

Kate Douglass, Virginia, Sr., Pelham, N.Y.

Douglass made her mark as the only swimmer in NCAA history to swim the 200 breast under the 2:02 mark, as she improved her American Record and US Open Record with a time of 2:01.43 in time trials at the Cavalier Invite. The senior also set a UVA pool record in the 100 breast with her 50.47 mark. Both times recorded qualified as NCAA “A” times.

ACC MEN’S CO-DIVERS OF THE WEEK

Alex Hart, North Carolina, Sr., Vienna, Austria

Hart posted a 419.75 in the 3-meter event to claim first-place at the Virginia Tech Invitational, winning the event by more than 40 points. The senior also recorded 360.25 in the 1-meter for third place. Both marks qualified as NCAA zone scores.

Noah Zawadzki, Virginia Tech., R-Sr., Greensboro, N.C.

Zawadzki competed in three events for the No. 13 Hokies at the Virginia Tech Invitational, winning the platform event with a score of 374.40. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native posted two second-place finishes in the 1-meter (behind Hart) and 3-meter, with NCAA zone qualifying zone scores of 376.05 and 374.60, respectively.

ACC WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK

Emily Grund, North Carolina, R-Sr., Keller, Texas

Grund blew the competition away at the Virginia Tech Invitational, posting her second-best score of the season in the 3-meter with 373.95. No. 18 North Carolina had a one-two podium finish as the Keller, Texas, native scored over 30 points to take first-place over her teammate with a NCAA zone qualifying mark. This is the third-straight and sixth overall weekly award for North Carolina divers.

2022-23 ACC Swimming & Diving Performers of the Week

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 11 – Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State

Oct. 18 – Kacper Stokowski, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 – Quintin McCarty, Fr., NC State

Nov. 1 – Peter Varjasi, Sr., Florida State

Nov. 8 – Matt King, Jr., Virginia

Nov. 15 – Dalton Lowe, Jr., Louisville

Nov. 22 – Abdelrahman El-Araby, Jr., Louisville

Dec. 6 – Cooper Van der Laan, Pitt

Jan. 10 – Batar Ünlü, Jr., Georgia Tech

Jan. 17 – Youssef Ramadan, Jr., Virginia Tech

Jan. 24 – David Curtiss, So., NC State

Jan. 31 – Denis Petrashov, Louisville; Kacper Stokowski, NC State

Feb. 7 – Carles Coll Marti, Jr., Virginia Tech; Noah Nichols, R-Sr., Virginia

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 4 – Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 11 – Jesco Helling, Jr., Florida State

Oct. 18 – Reuben Lechuga, Sr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 25 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina

Nov. 1 – Darwin Nolasco, Jr., Florida State

Nov. 8 – Ruben Lechuga, Jr., Georgia Tech

Nov. 15 – Dylan Reed, Sr., Pitt

Nov. 22 – Max Flory, Jr., Miami

Jan. 10 – Tazman Abramowicz, Gr., FSU

Jan. 17 – Daniel Knapp, Fr., Notre Dame; Dylan Reed, Sr., Pitt

Jan. 24 – Bayne Bennett, Sr., NC State; Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina

Jan. 31 – Anton Down-Jenkins, Sr., North Carolina

Feb. 7 – Noah Zawadski, R-Sr., Virginia Tech; Alex Hart, Sr., North Carolina

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 4 – Grace Countie, Sr., North Carolina

Oct. 11 – Deniz Ertan, Fr., Georgia Tech

Oct. 18 – Katharine Berkoff, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 – Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia

Nov. 1 – Julia Mansson, Fr., Florida State; Emma Atkinson, Jr., Virginia Tech

Nov. 8 – Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia

Nov. 15 – Tristen Ulett, Jr., Louisville

Nov. 22 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville

Dec. 6 – Sophie Yendell, Pitt

Jan. 10 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville

Jan. 17 – Kennedy Noble, Fr., NC State

Jan. 24 – Gretchen Walsh, So., Virginia

Jan. 31 – Gabi Albiero, Jr., Louisville; Heather MacCausland, NC State

Feb. 7 – Kate Douglass, Virginia

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 4 – Anna Bradescu, Jr., Georgia Tech; Izzi Mroz, Sr., Virginia Tech

Oct. 11 – Mia Vallèe, Jr., Miami

Oct. 18 – Helene Synnott, Sr., NC State

Oct. 25 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

Nov. 1 – Samantha Vear, Jr., Florida State; Izzi Mroz, Gr., Virginia Tech

Nov. 8 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

Nov. 15 – Jess Vega, So., Pitt

Nov. 22 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

Jan. 10 – Samantha Vear, Jr., Florida State

Jan. 17 – Jen Bell, Sr., Virginia

Jan. 24 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

Jan. 31 – Aranza Vazquez, Jr., North Carolina

Feb. 7 – Emily Grund, R-Sr., North Carolina