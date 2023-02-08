Leon Marchand, Bjorn Markentin Earn Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Swim & Dive Honors

Courtesy: Pac-12
MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Leon Marchand, So., Arizona State (Toulouse, France)
- Competed in the Sun Devil’s dual meet against in-state rival Arizona, assisting in their dominant 434.5-146.5 win over the Wildcats.
- In the 500 free, Marchand set a new program record with a time of 4:07.81, a whole six seconds faster than the previous record holder, and a new Pac-12 record (Jean Basson, 4:08.92).
- Earned another first-place finish in the 100 back (44.77), making him 21-for-21 in individual events this season.
- Helped the Sun Devil 200 medley relay and 400 free relay to first-place finishes.
- Third 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Month/Week award.
ALSO NOMINATED: Zhier Fan, STAN.
MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Bjorn Markentin, Sr., Arizona (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)
- Markentin swept the diving events against No. 1 Arizona State, earning two big wins on the boards.
- In the men’s 1-meter, Markentin earned a 380.70, almost 74 points higher than the runner up, and 80 over the NCAA men’s qualifying zone.
- The diver also took first in the 3-meter with a score of 395.40, 47 points higher than the runner-up.
- First 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week award.
ALSO NOMINATED: Jack Ryan, STAN ; Shangfei Wang, USC ; Luke McDivitt, UTAH
2023 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships
- The 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Men’s/Women’s Diving Championships will be held Feb. 22-25 in Federal Way, Washington at the Weyerhaeuser King’s County Aquatic Center. The 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships will take place the following week from March 1-4 at the same venue.
2022-23 PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING MONTHLY/WEEKLY AWARDS