Leon Marchand, Bjorn Markentin Earn Pac-12 Men’s Weekly Swim & Dive Honors

February 08th, 2023 College, News, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Leon Marchand, So., Arizona State (Toulouse, France)

  • Competed in the Sun Devil’s dual meet against in-state rival Arizona, assisting in their dominant 434.5-146.5 win over the Wildcats.
  • In the 500 free, Marchand set a new program record with a time of 4:07.81, a whole six seconds faster than the previous record holder, and a new Pac-12 record (Jean Basson, 4:08.92).
  • Earned another first-place finish in the 100 back (44.77), making him 21-for-21 in individual events this season.
  • Helped the Sun Devil 200 medley relay and 400 free relay to first-place finishes.
  • Third 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer of the Month/Week award.

ALSO NOMINATED: Zhier Fan, STAN.

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Bjorn Markentin, Sr., Arizona (Saskatoon, Saskatchewan) 

  • Markentin swept the diving events against No. 1 Arizona State, earning two big wins on the boards.
  • In the men’s 1-meter, Markentin earned a 380.70, almost 74 points higher than the runner up, and 80 over the NCAA men’s qualifying zone.
  • The diver also took first in the 3-meter with a score of 395.40, 47 points higher than the runner-up.
  • First 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Diver of the Week award.

ALSO NOMINATED: Jack Ryan, STAN ; Shangfei Wang, USC ; Luke McDivitt, UTAH

2023 Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships

2022-23 PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING MONTHLY/WEEKLY AWARDS

Month/Week Swimmer Diver
November Léon Marchand, Arizona State Jack Ryan, Stanford
December Bjorn Seelinger, California Joshua Thai, California
Jan. 11 Artem Selin, USC Elias Peterson, Utah
Jan. 17 Rafael Gu, Stanford  Jack Ryan, Stanford
Jan. 24 Léon Marchand, Arizona State Jack Ryan, Stanford
Jan. 30 Evan VanBrocklin, Utah Luke McDivitt, Utah
Feb. 7 Léon Marchand, Arizona State Bjorn Markentin, Arizona

