WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK | BRIANNA VANDEN BURGT | MILWAUKEE | FRESHMAN | LITTLE CHUTE, WIS.
Vanden Burgt won three events as the Panthers topped both St. Thomas and Stevens Point to close out the regular season. Vanden Burgt came through with a pair of victories against St. Thomas, claiming the 200 freestyle (1:55.31) and the 100 backstroke (59.05). She added another win the next day against Stevens Point in the 200 back.
WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK | JULIE REBEK | MILWAUKEE | JUNIOR | FOND DU LAC, WIS.
In Chicago at the UIC Divining Invitational, Julie Rebek stole the show. She won both boards, topping the field on 1-meter with a score of 277.25 and the 3-meter with a score of 301.65 in the 8-team field. Both of her totals were NCAA zone-qualifying scores as well.
2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Men’s Swimmer of the Week
October 12 – Aleksa Radenovic, Youngstown State
October 19 – Nik Wheeler, Milwaukee
October 26 – Spencer Jyawook, IUPUI
November 2 – Marko Khotynetski, Oakland
November 9 – Aleksa Radenovic, Youngstown State
November 16 – Logan Kelly, IUPUI
November 23 – Logan Kelly, IUPUI
December 7 – Aleksa Radenovic, Youngstown State
December 21 – Gavin Webb, Youngstown State
January 11 – Paddy Johnston, Cleveland State
January 18 – Marko Khotynetski, Oakland
January 25 – Dane Charleston, IUPUI
February 1 – Christian Bart, Oakland
2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Women’s Swimmer of the Week
October 12 – Taylor Bailey, Oakland
October 19 – Emmaleigh Zietlow, IUPUI
October 26 – Erika Thomas, Milwaukee
November 2 – Susan LaGrand, Oakland
November 9 – Miriam Frass, Youngstown State
November 16 – Emma Theobald, IUPUI
November 23 – Emmaleigh Zietlow, IUPUI
December 7 – Susan LaGrand, Oakland
December 21 – Miriam Frass, Youngstown State
January 11 – Miriam Frass, Youngstown State
January 18 – Susan LaGrand, Oakland
January 25 – Gabby Puryear-Lynch, IUPUI
February 1 – Antoni Haupt, Milwaukee
February 8 – Brianna Vanden Burgt, Milwaukee
2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Men’s Diver of the Week
October 12 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
October 19 – Jared Kleczka, Milwaukee
October 26 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
November 2 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
November 9 – Simon Iwanonkiw, Youngstown State
November 16 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
November 23 – Jared Kleczka, Milwaukee
December 7 – Cody Thill, Youngstown State
January 11- Zachary Lao, Youngstown State
January 18 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
January 25 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
February 1 – Jared Kleczka, Milwaukee
2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Women’s Diver of the Week
October 12 – Sadie Smith, IUPUI
October 19 – Brooke Eichel, Cleveland State
October 26 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee
November 2 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee
November 9 – Kayla Wrasman, Youngstown State
November 16 – Ellie Chalifoux, Oakland
November 23 – Bella Smith, IUPUI
December 7 – Kayla Wrasman, Youngstown State
January 11 – Kayla Wrasman, Youngstown State
January 18 – Ellie Chalifoux, Oakland
January 25 – Ellie Chalifoux, Oakland
February 1 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee
February 8 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee