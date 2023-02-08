As the regular season comes to an end, Milwaukee’sandearn the final Nike® #HLSD Swimmer and Diver of the Week awards respectively. Vanden Burgt earns her first weekly title of the season and claimed three individual event victories over the weekend. Rebek earns her fourth weekly title and second consecutive, as she won both boards with NCAA zone qualifying scores. The Panthers along with all #HLSD teams look ahead to the 2023 Swimming and Diving Championships next week at the historic IU Natatorium.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK | BRIANNA VANDEN BURGT | MILWAUKEE | FRESHMAN | LITTLE CHUTE, WIS.

Vanden Burgt won three events as the Panthers topped both St. Thomas and Stevens Point to close out the regular season. Vanden Burgt came through with a pair of victories against St. Thomas, claiming the 200 freestyle (1:55.31) and the 100 backstroke (59.05). She added another win the next day against Stevens Point in the 200 back.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK | JULIE REBEK | MILWAUKEE | JUNIOR | FOND DU LAC, WIS.

In Chicago at the UIC Divining Invitational, Julie Rebek stole the show. She won both boards, topping the field on 1-meter with a score of 277.25 and the 3-meter with a score of 301.65 in the 8-team field. Both of her totals were NCAA zone-qualifying scores as well.

2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Men’s Swimmer of the Week

October 12 – Aleksa Radenovic, Youngstown State

October 19 – Nik Wheeler, Milwaukee

October 26 – Spencer Jyawook, IUPUI

November 2 – Marko Khotynetski, Oakland

November 9 – Aleksa Radenovic, Youngstown State

November 16 – Logan Kelly, IUPUI

November 23 – Logan Kelly, IUPUI

December 7 – Aleksa Radenovic, Youngstown State

December 21 – Gavin Webb, Youngstown State

January 11 – Paddy Johnston, Cleveland State

January 18 – Marko Khotynetski, Oakland

January 25 – Dane Charleston, IUPUI

February 1 – Christian Bart, Oakland

2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Women’s Swimmer of the Week

October 12 – Taylor Bailey, Oakland

October 19 – Emmaleigh Zietlow, IUPUI

October 26 – Erika Thomas, Milwaukee

November 2 – Susan LaGrand, Oakland

November 9 – Miriam Frass, Youngstown State

November 16 – Emma Theobald, IUPUI

November 23 – Emmaleigh Zietlow, IUPUI

December 7 – Susan LaGrand, Oakland

December 21 – Miriam Frass, Youngstown State

January 11 – Miriam Frass, Youngstown State

January 18 – Susan LaGrand, Oakland

January 25 – Gabby Puryear-Lynch, IUPUI

February 1 – Antoni Haupt, Milwaukee

February 8 – Brianna Vanden Burgt, Milwaukee

2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Men’s Diver of the Week

October 12 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI

October 19 – Jared Kleczka, Milwaukee

October 26 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI

November 2 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI

November 9 – Simon Iwanonkiw, Youngstown State

November 16 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI

November 23 – Jared Kleczka, Milwaukee

December 7 – Cody Thill, Youngstown State

January 11- Zachary Lao, Youngstown State

January 18 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI

January 25 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI

February 1 – Jared Kleczka, Milwaukee

2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Women’s Diver of the Week

October 12 – Sadie Smith, IUPUI

October 19 – Brooke Eichel, Cleveland State

October 26 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee

November 2 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee

November 9 – Kayla Wrasman, Youngstown State

November 16 – Ellie Chalifoux, Oakland

November 23 – Bella Smith, IUPUI

December 7 – Kayla Wrasman, Youngstown State

January 11 – Kayla Wrasman, Youngstown State

January 18 – Ellie Chalifoux, Oakland

January 25 – Ellie Chalifoux, Oakland

February 1 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee

February 8 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee