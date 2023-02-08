INDIANAPOLIS (February 8, 2023) –  As the regular season comes to an end, Milwaukee’s Brianna Vanden Burgt and Julie Rebek earn the final Nike® #HLSD Swimmer and Diver of the Week awards respectively. Vanden Burgt earns her first weekly title of the season and claimed three individual event victories over the weekend. Rebek earns her fourth weekly title and second consecutive, as she won both boards with NCAA zone qualifying scores. The Panthers along with all #HLSD teams look ahead to the 2023 Swimming and Diving Championships next week at the historic IU Natatorium.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK | BRIANNA VANDEN BURGT | MILWAUKEE | FRESHMAN | LITTLE CHUTE, WIS.
Vanden Burgt won three events as the Panthers topped both St. Thomas and Stevens Point to close out the regular season. Vanden Burgt came through with a pair of victories against St. Thomas, claiming the 200 freestyle (1:55.31) and the 100 backstroke (59.05). She added another win the next day against Stevens Point in the 200 back.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK | JULIE REBEK | MILWAUKEE | JUNIOR | FOND DU LAC, WIS.
In Chicago at the UIC Divining Invitational, Julie Rebek stole the show. She won both boards, topping the field on 1-meter with a score of 277.25 and the 3-meter with a score of 301.65 in the 8-team field. Both of her totals were NCAA zone-qualifying scores as well.

2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Men’s Swimmer of the Week
October 12 – Aleksa Radenovic, Youngstown State
October 19 – Nik Wheeler, Milwaukee
October 26 – Spencer Jyawook, IUPUI
November 2 – Marko Khotynetski, Oakland
November 9 – Aleksa Radenovic, Youngstown State
November 16 – Logan Kelly, IUPUI
November 23 – Logan Kelly, IUPUI
December 7 – Aleksa Radenovic, Youngstown State
December 21 – Gavin Webb, Youngstown State
January 11 – Paddy Johnston, Cleveland State
January 18 – Marko Khotynetski, Oakland
January 25 – Dane Charleston, IUPUI
February 1 – Christian Bart, Oakland

2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Women’s Swimmer of the Week
October 12 – Taylor Bailey, Oakland
October 19 – Emmaleigh Zietlow, IUPUI
October 26 – Erika Thomas, Milwaukee
November 2 – Susan LaGrand, Oakland
November 9 – Miriam Frass, Youngstown State
November 16 – Emma Theobald, IUPUI
November 23 – Emmaleigh Zietlow, IUPUI
December 7 – Susan LaGrand, Oakland
December 21 – Miriam Frass, Youngstown State
January 11 – Miriam Frass, Youngstown State
January 18 – Susan LaGrand, Oakland
January 25 – Gabby Puryear-Lynch, IUPUI
February 1 – Antoni Haupt, Milwaukee
February 8 – Brianna Vanden Burgt, Milwaukee

2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Men’s Diver of the Week
October 12 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
October 19 – Jared Kleczka, Milwaukee
October 26 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
November 2 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
November 9 – Simon Iwanonkiw, Youngstown State
November 16 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
November 23 – Jared Kleczka, Milwaukee
December 7 – Cody Thill, Youngstown State
January 11- Zachary Lao, Youngstown State
January 18 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
January 25 – Sebastian Otero, IUPUI
February 1 – Jared Kleczka, Milwaukee

2022-23 Nike® #HLSD Women’s Diver of the Week
October 12 – Sadie Smith, IUPUI
October 19 – Brooke Eichel, Cleveland State
October 26 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee
November 2 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee
November 9 – Kayla Wrasman, Youngstown State
November 16 – Ellie Chalifoux, Oakland
November 23 – Bella Smith, IUPUI
December 7 – Kayla Wrasman, Youngstown State
January 11 – Kayla Wrasman, Youngstown State
January 18 – Ellie Chalifoux, Oakland
January 25 – Ellie Chalifoux, Oakland
February 1 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee
February 8 – Julie Rebek, Milwaukee