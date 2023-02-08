Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Dr. Miriam Lynch Leads Diversity In Aquatics

Executive Director of Diversity in Aquatics Dr. Miriam Lynch has deep swimming roots.  She developed her swimming muscle at the powerhouse Nation’s Capital Aquatic Club, eventually earning a scholarship to swim at Howard University. At Howard, Dr. M made her mark breaking six individual and three relay team records–which was the most in Howard’s history at that time. Her 1650 record lasted nearly 20 years, until it was recently broken by a swimmer Dr. M coached. That’s right, Dr. M is a volunteer coach at Howard as well.

Dr M appears on this podcast because she's a real change-maker in the non-profit world. Diversity In Aquatics (DIA), under her executive leadership, has flourish.  Membership has increased, and DIA has developed into a top national level organization.  DIA's mission is to empower individuals and organizations to create real systemic change in their communities.

